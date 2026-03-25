Nigeria: Tinubu Welcomes Lawal to APC, Vows to Tackle Zamfara Insecurity

President Bola Tinubu has formally received Gov. Dauda Lawal into the APC and assured the people of Zamfara and the North West Region of renewed measures to end insecurity and banditry in the region.

The president gave the assurance in Gusau, Zamfara, while formally receiving Gov. Dauda Lawal into the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday.

Lawal, who was elected on the platform of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), had earlier announced his decision to join the APC, citing the unresolved crisis in the opposition party.

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Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kassim Shettima, addressed a mammoth crowd of supporters at the Gusau International Trade Fair complex.

The president commiserated with all victims of banditry and kidnapping that had bedevilled the region for decades.

He said that the federal and state governments would reinforce military and other security measures to end the menace in the region.

According to him, Lawal's joining the ruling APC would enhance coordination and support for security agencies to end banditry in Zamfara, in particular, and the region in general.

He commended Lawal for joining the APC, describing the move as a wise decision.

"Let me emphasise the federal government's commitment to restoring law and order in all parts of the region," he said.

He commended the former governors of the state, Sen. Ahmed Yerima, Alhaji Mahmuda Shinkafi, Sen. Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara West), and Dr Bello Matawalle, Minister of State Defense, for accepting to support Gov. Lawal in the efforts to end banditry in the state.

The president assured supporters of the APC's victory in the 2027 general elections, citing unity among top party leaders and supporters in the state.

Shettima had arrived at the Gusau International Trade Fair, venue of the reception, to receive Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara into the All Progressives Congress (APC) at 4 p.m.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Tajjudeen Abbas, Chairman of APC Governors Forum, Gov. Hope Uzodima, and the Governor of Imo State, among other APC governors.

The APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, handed the APC flag to Gov Lawal and promised him the party's support in all areas of need.

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