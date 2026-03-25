Nigeria: Niger Delta Chamber Targets $5bn Investments, 500,000 Jobs

The Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Trade, Mines and Agriculture (NDCCITMA) has unveiled plans to attract up to five billion dollars structured investments to the oil-producing region in five years.

The Chairman of NDCCITMA, Ambassador Idaere Gogo Ogan, who made the disclosure at a pre-summit conference ahead of the Niger Delta Economic and Investment Summit in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said the initiative would catalyse no fewer than 500,000 direct and indirect jobs as well as spur investments and create wealth.

He said the summit with the theme, "Driving Investment, Innovation, and Industrial Growth in the Niger Delta", slated for Port Harcourt, would deliberate on investment mobilisation, enterprise growth, industrial expansion, and regional coordination.

"President Bola Tinubu is expected as the Special Guest while the Prime Minister of Barbados, the Hon Mia Amor Mottley, will be the Keynote Speaker", he said.

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Ogan added that the recent Niger Delta Business Roundtable brought together policy-making leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, development institutions, and strategic stakeholders from across the nine Niger Delta states, stating that the clear message from the event was for the region to transit from ambition to implementation.

The NDCCITMA Secretary and Chairman of the summit local organising committee, Dr. Solomon Edebiri, in his remarks, said the economic and investment summit is a strategic initiative designed to reposition the region as a competitive hub for investment, enterprise development, and sustainable industrialisation.

He noted that the Niger Delta was known for its contribution to Nigeria's economy through oil and gas, stressing however that its legacy lies on its diverse wealth and its untapped opportunities, which the summit seeks to highlight and unlock.

Edebiri added that the organising committee has lined up various activities to promote the event, including a road show across the Niger Delta states, Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory as well as a follow-up press conference.

Others present at the press conference include Financial Secretary of NACCIMA, Chief Kelechi Obilor; Mrs. Boma Jack and Hon. Marcel Odunze, who are Board Members, amongst others.