Namibia: Cran Rejects Starlink Licence

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (Cran) has officially declined the application by Starlink to operate in Namibia, rejecting both its class comprehensive telecommunications service licence (ECS and ECNS) and its Spectrum licence for satellite internet services.The decision was published in the Government Gazette yesterday.

"The authority resolved to decline the award of a Spectrum licence to Starlink Internet Services Namibia (Pty) Limited for the provision of satellite services..."

The notice further outlines the specifics of the application, including that the company had 0% of its stock owned by Namibian citizens and requested access to the following frequencies: Downlink 10.7-12.7 GHz (bandwidth 2000 MHz) and Uplink 14.0-14.5 GHz (bandwidth 500 MHz) for national coverage using fixed-satellite services.

The full reasons for the decisions can be requested directly from the authority.

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"In terms of section 31 of the Communications Act No. 8 of 2009, the authority may, on its own motion or on a petition filed by an aggrieved party to any proceedings, reconsider any order or decision that it has made, within 90 days of this notice."

Starlink, operated by SpaceX, is a satellite-based internet service that has been rapidly expanding across Africa, particularly targeting rural and underserved areas where traditional broadband infrastructure is limited.

The Gazette also reports that Cran recently approved the transfer of a class comprehensive telecommunications service licence and Spectrum licence for Q-Kon Telecom Namibia (Pty) Ltd, demonstrating the authority's ongoing regulatory activity in managing the country's telecom landscape.

Cran spokesperson Mufaro Nesongano told The Namibian yesterday that he could not confirm or decline the rejection, saying he would issue a detailed press release between 18h00 and 19h00.

"We will be sharing a media statement within probably an hour or two to give context to what you have asked me," Nesongano said.

Former parliamentarian Maximalliant Katjimune says Cran has made the right decision.

"Starlink is owned by Elon Musk, a man who has very problematic views on the current geopolitics around the world. It would not be wise allowing such a man control over our personal data as a nation," he says.