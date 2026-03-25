Namibia Rejects Starlink Licence Over Legal and Security Concerns

24 March 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The government has rejected satellite internet service Starlink's application for a licence to operate in Namibia, citing the company does not meet key legal and regulatory requirements.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, minister of information and communication technology Emma Theofelus said the decision, published on 23 March, followed a formal assessment under the Communications Act.

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (Cran) evaluated the application according to six criteria.

Board chairperson Tulimevava Mufeti said Starlink met only three, including technical capacity and spectrum availability.

"The authority evaluated this case and noted that it is expected to enhance competition in the media telecommunications sector. It will address coverage gaps, especially in areas where peripheral infrastructure is costly and challenging," she said.

However, the company failed to comply with Namibia's requirement of at least 51% local ownership and did not obtain an exemption.

Cran also raised concerns over national security, data sovereignty and the company's previous operation without a licence.

Despite acknowledging Starlink's potential to improve connectivity, especially in remote areas, the authority said compliance with Namibian laws remains non-negotiable.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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