Liberia: Statement By the Government of Liberia, On the Situation At the Liberia-Guinea Border

DELIVERED BY CLLR. N. OSWALD TWEH, MINISTER OF JUSTICE AND ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THE REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA AT MINISTRY OF INFORMATION CAPITOL HILL

MARCH 24, 2026

Members of the Press

Fellow Liberians:

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The Government of Liberia notes that as a consequence of recent developments along Liberia's border with Guinea, particularly our northern frontier in Sorlumba, Foya District, Lofa County, there is heightened concerns over boundary concerns between Liberia and Guinea. The Joint Security has been closely monitoring the developing situation and we are here today to provide a clear update on the government's actions to safeguard our borders and ensure the safety of our citizens.

The Government wants to inform the Liberian public that it is in full charge of the situation and will continue to address it with the highest degree of maturity and wisdom necessary to protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Our Government has determined that a lasting and peaceful solution will be possible through intensive dialogue and multiple diplomatic engagements. These efforts have been directed at the highest level by our President who continue to exhibit responsible leadership.

Since March this year, the Government has dispatched various delegations to the borders and on March 13, 2026, dispatched a high level delegation to Conakry to meet with officials of the Government of Guinea to discuss the matter and prevent future incidents.

These advanced engagements culminated into the visit of President Boakai and the President of Sierra Leone, H.E. Julius Maada Bio, to Conakry, Guinea, to meet and discuss with the President of Guinea, H.E. Mamadi Doumbouya.

The significance of President Bio flying with President Boakai on the same plane demonstrates the courage and strength necessary to consolidate regional peace and stability.

The three leaders held cordial, frank, and fraternal discussions that culminated in the signing of a communique.

The communique acknowledged the historical ties, common tribes, tradition and culture as well as the spirit of the friendship, solidarity, good neighbourliness, and cooperation that unite the three countries and the leaders affirmed their commitment to its implementation. The communique reaffirmed the leaders unwavering commitment to the principles of the inviolability of borders and territorial integrity, but it makes no mention or reference to maps or any such documents.

The three leaders in the communique called for the return to status quo of peaceful coexistence.

Our Government has taken additional actions to deploy and reinforce the Joint Security at our borders to maintain calm and assure a robust presence in the area. Our goal is not escalation, but the restoration of confidence and the protection of our people.

The Government of Liberia calls upon all of its citizens, especially those living along the border, to exercise restraint, mutual respect, and to preserve the historical bonds of peaceful coexistence. Liberia is a nation of peace, and we will continue to engage our Guinean brothers and sisters through the spirit of the Mano River Union which is expected to convene very soon.

The Government warns all citizens and residents alike that statements and analysis intended to inflame and undermine our efforts will not be tolerated. The issue of conflict and threat of escalation are sensitive and must be treated with utmost patriotism. There have arisen numerous comments, commentaries, statements, utterances, claims, allegations, etc. on social media and the print media, about the situation at the Liberia-Guinea border. These comments have the dangerous propensity of inciting fear, panic and chaos within our communities. This could cause unnecessary provocations and the very positive approach of the Government could be jeopardized.

The Government calls upon all to desist from making statements that will create instability and escalate the situation. We again reiterate that the national security institutions and agencies are in full control of this situation and all non-state actors should desist from acting outside our constitutionally defined framework.

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While the Government reaffirms its commitment to the rule of law, freedom of speech and the press and the upholding of our democratic principles, we will not hesitate to take appropriate lawful actions against individuals conducting themselves in a manner inimical to the country and its people.

Moreover, we hereby inform you, our citizens, that there are lots of fake AI generated images on the social media. Hence, we admonish you to be aware of them and don't rush or panic when you see them.

In these times of the collective survival of our nation, the patriotism and nationalism of our citizens are tested. In nationalism, the peace and stability of our country come first and our patriotism cannot be compromised.

We, your Government, will represent you well. We will do everything to ensure that our peace is not threatened.