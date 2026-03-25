Nigeria: Govt Launches National Single Window to Cut Trade Costs, Boost Growth

The platform integrates government agencies into a single digital system, streamlining import and export processes, reducing delays, and lowering the cost of doing business.

The federal government has launched Nigeria's National Single Window platform in Lagos, as part of reforms to modernise trade, reduce costs, and improve efficiency across the economy.

A statement by the Ministry of Finance, on Tuesday, stated that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, led the launch in Lagos.

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The platform integrates government agencies into a single digital system, streamlining import and export processes, reducing delays, and lowering the cost of doing business.

"This is a decisive shift from complexity to coordination. It will ease trade, improve competitiveness, and support economic growth," the minister said.

For the government, Mr Edun said the system strengthens transparency, coordination, and revenue collection, while also cutting bureaucracy and accelerates access to markets for businesses.

The minister noted that ongoing upgrades to port infrastructure will be critical to ensuring that digital gains translate into real economic impact.

The National Single Window forms part of a broader reform agenda to build a more competitive and investment-ready Nigerian economy.

"This is about creating an economy that works faster, more efficiently, and in the interest of all Nigerians," Mr Edun said.