Nigeria: Tinubu Rallies Global Support for Skills Acquisition for Millions of Nigerian Youths

President Bola Tinubu rallied global development partners, industry leaders, and policymakers to deepen investment in the federal government's ongoing skills acquisition drive targeting millions of Nigerian youths.

That was as Vice President Kashim Shettima called for clarity, collaboration, and coordinated results from relevant stakeholders. Shettima emphasised the need for investments in a more coherent national system, where skills led to jobs enterprising enough to drive economic growth.

The vice president spoke in Abuja on Tuesday while declaring open the National Skills and Industry Alignment Roundtable Series (Q1 2026), with the theme, "Bridging Skills Supply and Labour Market Demand." It was convened by the Office of the Vice President, with support from the European Union (EU).

Represented by Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, Shettima commended EU for its continued partnership and support for Nigeria's job creation and youth development agenda.

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According to him, the collaboration has been instrumental in strengthening coordination and advancing collective efforts to create opportunities for young Nigerians.

Shettima stressed that Nigeria stood at a decisive moment in its history, stating that the country is home to one of the largest youth populations in the world, with millions entering the labour market each year--full of ambition, energy, and potential.

He observed that the vast majority of available jobs were informal, unstable, and not fully connected to productivity and growth, requiring sustained and targeted interventions to ensure graduates are job-ready and equipped with relevant skills.

Shettima stated, "This tells us one thing very clearly--the challenge is not simply job creation; it is alignment. Nigeria does not have a talent problem. Until skills meet industry demand, job creation will remain below its full potential."

The vice president affirmed that the Tinubu administration was determined to address the challenge.

He said, "We are moving away from fragmented programmes, isolated interventions, and uncoordinated investments toward a more coherent national system--one where skills lead to jobs, jobs lead to enterprise, and enterprise drives economic growth.

"Last year, under the leadership of the vice president and with the support of the European Union, the Office of the Vice President undertook a mapping of the national job creation ecosystem and convened a National High-Level Policy Dialogue on Job Creation.

"That engagement made it clear that sustainable employment will not come from government alone, but from a coordinated ecosystem where the private sector leads and government enables. It is in continuation of that effort that we are gathered here today."

Shettima stated that the roundtable series was designed as a structured platform for engagement, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, development partners, and institutions to align efforts, build trust, and drive practical solutions.

He stated that beyond ongoing multi-faceted investments, the federal government sought to move from dialogue to deliberate action, connecting the dots between training and employment, education and industry, and policy and outcomes.

The vice president emphasised that while government must align programmes with real economic demand, all stakeholders had a role to play in actualising Tinubu's skills policy direction.

He stated, "Job creation cannot be outsourced to government alone--industry must take its place at the table, not just as employers but as co-creators of the workforce Nigeria needs. The private sector must clearly articulate the skills it requires and actively participate in shaping them.

"Development partners also have a critical role--not just in funding programmes, but in supporting alignment, coordination, and scale around what works. Ultimately, what we are seeking is simple--clarity, collaboration, and results"

Shettima.declared that the time for fragmented action was over, stressing that the moment demands coordinated results.

He said Nigeria had the talent, energy, and opportunity, but required coordination, discipline, and execution from relevant stakeholders.

Earlier, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, stated that the roundtable was important to the ministry, stating that many employers are seeking skilled workers.

Dangiwa explained that housing development involved a wide chain of activities--from architects to engineers, to bricklayers--and required collaboration among stakeholders and development partners to address the housing deficit, which will, in turn, drive economic growth.

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EU Head of Cooperation for Nigeria and ECOWAS, Massimo De Luca, acknowledged ongoing collaboration with the Office of the Vice President, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, and other development partners, including the Tony Elumelu Foundation, to drive impact in skills development and job creation.

According to him, EU has, in recent years, focused on fostering organic engagement within Nigeria's production system.

Luca stated, "We grow skills where they matter, where they are required, and where they are defined."

He commended the Office of the Vice President for ensuring that relevant fellowship programmes for Nigerians, such as 3MTT, were embedded within a broader ecosystem.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Delivery and Coordination, Akubo Adegbe, described the roundtable series as a deliberate and ongoing effort by the Office of the Vice President and EU to strengthen coordination across Nigeria's job creation ecosystem.

Adegbe stated that the series served as a structured platform to bring together key actors to deliberate on how to impact priority sectors of the economy, moving from collaboration to measurable outcomes.