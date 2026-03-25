Nigeria: Track Records Should Speak for Guber Aspirants - Maikaya

An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Nasarawa State, Muhammad Maikaya, has said that those aspiring to rule should allow their track records to speak for them.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Maikaya said his desire to add value to society remains his greatest source of fulfillment.

"If I have had enough of what I can eat, I do not think it's right to watch the next person go hungry. For me, [the target] is continuously adding value to society, continually asking how I can make somebody happier, how I can make society better," he stated.

Through the Maikaya Development Foundation, he has provided over 5,000 scholarships, trained over 500 youths in skills acquisition, installed solar-powered boreholes, enrolled 750 indigent persons in the Nasarawa Health Insurance Scheme, provided solar-powered electricity to markets, and consistently supported widows, farmers, and students with empowerment programmes across various LGs of Nasarawa State.

Maikaya stressed that these achievements were recorded without government support.

"I have never received any form of financial support from the government or held any political office," he said.

As the APC primaries approach, Maikaya reels out these credentials and humanitarian efforts as the qualities that, in his words, set him apart in the Nasarawa governorship race.