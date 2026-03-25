Nigeria: APC's Petition Against My Victory Laughable, Gwagwalada Chairman-Elect

The Chairman-elect of the Gwagwalada Area Council, Comrade Mohammed Kasim Ikwa, has declared that the move by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and its candidate to challenge his victory at the election petition tribunal will not distract him.

Ikwa, who was the only chairman elected on the platform of the Peopls Democratic Party (PDP) February 21 council poll, emphasized his commitment to providing the "dividends of democracy" to those who voted for him.

Ikwa was reacting to reports that the APC and its chairmanship candidate, Alhaji Usman Yahaya, are approaching the tribunal over allegations of over-voting in favor of the PDP. The Chairman-elect categorically denied that any such irregularities occurred, specifically refuting claims regarding the Zuba zone.

He maintained that the election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the Gwagwalada Area Council was free, fair, credible, and peaceful.

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Ikwa asserted that there was no over-voting in any polling unit across the ten political wards of the council.

He described it as "laughable" that the ruling party would accuse the opposition PDP of electoral manipulation or over-voting.

He further noted that INEC had already cancelled results in areas where discrepancies were reported and questioned the basis of the APC's ongoing claims.

"It is laughable that the ruling APC would accuse the PDP of electoral manipulation. No one can distract my administration because I came prepared," Ikwa stated.