Nigeria: Labour Party Postpones Congresses, Convention, Inaugurates Planning Committee

press release

The party explains that the decision is aimed at providing ample opportunity for members and prospective Nigerians to participate fully in the ongoing membership re-registration exercise.

The Labour Party (LP) has announced the postponement of its scheduled congresses and national convention, which were earlier billed to commence on Thursday.

It would be recalled that, in line with the party's previously released timetable, ward congresses were slated for 26 March, followed by local government congresses on 28 March, state congresses on 31 March, and the national convention on 11 April.

However, arising from a combined stakeholders' meeting involving members of the Interim National Working Committee (NWC) and representatives of the labour unions, the party resolved to shift the exercise. The decision is aimed at providing ample opportunity for members and prospective Nigerians to participate fully in the ongoing membership re-registration exercise.

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As part of efforts to ensure a seamless and credible process, the party has also inaugurated a 45-member Congress and Convention Committee. The committee is chaired by Ginger Onwusibe, a member representing Isiala Ngwa South/Isiala Ngwa North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Other members of the committee include Salisu Mohammed, Obinna Aguocha, Amaobi Ogah, Ibe Okwara, Alex Ikwechegh, Alozie Ikechi, Benedict Etanabene, Emmanuel Emeruwa, Lawson Osagie, and Imaobong Ufot, among others.

During the inauguration of the committee, the National Chairman of the party, Nenadi Usman, charged members to discharge their responsibilities with utmost diligence, impartiality, and commitment. She urged them to take full advantage of the postponement to ensure that all necessary preparations are thoroughly completed, guaranteeing hitch-free congresses and national conventions.

The party appealed to its members, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and its teeming supporters nationwide for their understanding regarding this adjustment. It assured that a new timetable will be communicated in due course.

Ken Eluma Asogwa

Senior Special Adviser (Media) to the Interim National Chairman