Nigeria: Iwobi's Father Dismisses Robbery Reports, Says 'There Was Absolutely No Attempt'

Some accounts had claimed the total value of the stolen items could be as high as £500,000

The father of Alex Iwobi has dismissed widespread reports claiming the Fulham FC midfielder was the victim of a violent burglary, describing the story as entirely false.

In a clarification shared by ex-Super Eagles media officer Colin Udoh, Chuka Iwobi refuted claims that his son was held at knifepoint during a raid at his residence.

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"I have just spoken to Chuka Iwobi, and he says there is absolutely no truth to reports that his son @alexiwobi was burgled," Udoh posted.

Quoting Iwobi's father directly, he added: "Alex is fine and there was absolutely no attempt to burgle his house. He left for Turkey this morning in preparation for the friendlies. It's so annoying that a person can actually spread such falsehood just for a few clicks. I've been inundated by calls and enquiries from well wishers and have spent unnecessary time explaining that this is a made up story."

The statement comes in response to earlier reports alleging that the Nigerian international was attacked at his home by armed burglars, who reportedly stole valuables including wristwatches, jewellery, mobile phones, a laptop, and large sums of cash.

Some accounts had claimed the total value of the stolen items could be as high as £500,000, while suggesting authorities had launched an investigation into the alleged incident.

However, the latest clarification from the player's family effectively debunks the claims, confirming that no such incident occurred.

Iwobi, who has been a key figure for Fulham this season, has made 25 league appearances, contributing four goals and three assists as the club pushes for a European qualification spot.

The midfielder has now travelled to Turkey to link up for international friendlies, putting to rest concerns about his safety following the circulation of the false reports.