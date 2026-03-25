Nigeria: Undetected Tuberculosis Cases Driving Community Spread, Says Sanwo-Olu's Wife

The wife of Lagos State governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has decried the alarming rate of undetected tuberculosis (TB) cases in the state.

She warned that out of an estimated 30,000 annual cases, only about 16,000 are identified, leaving roughly 14,000 hidden and fuelling community spread.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu, who spoke at an event to intensify its fight against tuberculosis (TB) with a large-scale awareness walk and high-level symposium to commemorate the 2026 World Tuberculosis Day at Alausa, Ikeja, emphasised the need for intensified awareness and innovative strategies to combat tuberculosis, noting that the disease remains both preventable and curable.

Participants carried placards and disseminated key messages on TB prevention, early detection and treatment adherence, as they sensitised residents on the dangers of the disease and the importance of seeking prompt medical attention.

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Delivering the keynote address, Sanwo-Olu's wife stressed that community-based officers and grassroots workers must serve as "foot soldiers" in the fight against TB, urging them to remain resilient amid field challenges and to amplify accurate information to underserved populations.

Highlighting the importance of early education, the Lagos First Lady advocated for the deliberate engagement of students in TB advocacy, noting that reaching them young would help disseminate accurate information within communities and reduce misinformation.

She further revealed that TB treatment typically lasts between four and six months, warning that failure to complete treatment could lead to drug-resistant TB, which may require up to 18 months of intensive care.

Dwelling on financing, Dr Sanwo-Olu called for sustainable funding models beyond donor support, urging the adoption of innovative approaches such as trust funds and integration of TB services into health insurance schemes to ensure continuity of care.

Earlier, the state's commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, described tuberculosis as a major public health concern in Lagos due to its contagious nature and the state's dense population.

He explained that TB is transmitted through the air and often presents with symptoms such as persistent cough, fever, weight loss and night sweats, urging residents to seek medical evaluation promptly when such symptoms occur.

Prof. Abayomi disclosed that Lagos records about 24,000 TB cases annually, with approximately 16,000 cases identified, leaving a significant number undiagnosed and contributing to ongoing transmission within communities.

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He warned against drug-resistant TB resulting from incomplete treatment, stressing the importance of adherence to directly observed therapy (DOT), while also calling for an end to stigma, which he noted discourages patients from seeking care.