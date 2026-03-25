Nigeria: HIV - What Nigeria's New Prevention Injection Means for Vulnerable Population

For thousands of Nigerians who face a daily struggle to stay protected from HIV, the arrival of Lenacapavir, a long-acting injection taken just twice a year, signals a new chapter in prevention.

For many, it represents freedom from stigma, from pill fatigue and from the constant reminders of risk.

The minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, said the drug will expand Nigeria's prevention toolkit and strengthen ongoing efforts to reduce new infections.

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Nigeria is one of nine countries selected by the Global Fund as early adopters of Lenacapavir for Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP). According to the minister, the country has received 52,000 doses to kick-start implementation.

"Lenacapavir is a long-acting injectable antiretroviral medication administered once every six months, and provides a convenient, discreet and highly effective option for individuals at substantial risk of HIV infection," Dr. Salako said.

The minister, who spoke during a media parley on Monday in Abuja, said the ministry, through the National HIV, Viral Hepatitis and STDs Control Programme (NASCP), has developed new policy guidelines, implementation plans and a rapid advice document to guide the drug's rollout.

He disclosed that an eight-state pilot: Anambra, Ebonyi, Gombe, Kwara, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Benue, and the FCT has been approved based on prevalence data and programme readiness.

The minister also said that the introduction of the injectable drug will complement existing prevention methods, including oral PrEP and other long-acting options, while expanding choices for individuals at risk.

Dr. Salako described the initiative as "a major milestone in Nigeria's HIV prevention response," noting that it is expected to accelerate the reduction of new infections and improve access to prevention services.

He added that the rollout would "strengthen national HIV prevention efforts, expand prevention choices for individuals at risk, and accelerate progress toward the national goal of ending HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030."

Also speaking at the event, the Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Temitope Ilori and the National Coordinator of NASCP, Dr. Adebobola Bashorun, clarified that Lenacapavir is a prevention tool, not a cure and does not protect against STIs, hepatitis or unwanted pregnancy. It is also not recommended for pregnant women.

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Dr. Ilori noted that although global data shows Lenacapavir to be highly safe, there is still insufficient evidence on its use during pregnancy.

She described the injectable as a breakthrough addition to Nigeria's HIV prevention options but warned that it does not protect against other sexually transmitted infections, including hepatitis.

Dr. Bashorun, said the federal government is working to expand access to Lenacapavir across more states.

"As we scale up, we are exploring catalytic funding to increase the number of doses and extend coverage to populations most at risk," he explained.

Bashorun added that the new injectable option will complement, not replace, existing HIV prevention methods such as oral PrEP.

Representatives of key populations, the Global Fund, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) commended Nigeria's readiness, describing the rollout as a critical turning point in the country's prevention agenda.