Nigeria: Federal Govt Intensifies Oral Health Campaign, Targets 3m Citizens in 2026

25 March 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Patience Ivie Ihejirika

To curb preventable dental diseases and promote overall wellbeing, the federal government has launched an intensified oral health campaign aimed at reaching three million Nigerians this year.

The announcement came as the country joined the world to celebrate the 2026 World Oral Health Day under the theme: "A happy mouth is a happy life."

At the event, the minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, said oral health is a critical but often an overlooked component of public health that affects children's growth, adult productivity and national development.

"Oral diseases continue to impact lives silently. With this campaign, we aim to make dental care accessible, affordable, and part of everyday life for every Nigerian," Salako said, emphasising that the Ministry has integrated oral healthcare services into primary healthcare centres and community outreach programmes.

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To reach the targeted three million citizens, the ministry is deploying trained community health workers to educate residents on basic oral hygiene, identify severe conditions such as noma and cleft lip or palate, and refer cases to appropriate facilities. School-based oral health initiatives are also a key component, targeting students to instill healthy habits early.

Salako highlighted the ministry's partnerships with the Nigeria Dental Association, WHO, Médecins Sans Frontières, and Noma Aid Nigeria Initiative, which will provide technical support and resources for the campaign.

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