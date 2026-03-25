Liberia Football Faces FIFA Sanctions Threat Amid Election Court Dispute

MONROVIA -- Football's world governing body, FIFA, has cautioned stakeholders in Liberian football against taking election-related disputes to ordinary courts, warning that such actions could trigger sanctions, including the possible suspension of the Liberia Football Association (LFA).

The warning follows a legal petition filed by Cassell Kuoh, president of FC Fassell, who is seeking an injunction to halt the LFA elections scheduled for April 18, 2026, along with a declaratory judgment from a lower court in Liberia.

In a formal communication to the LFA dated March 12 and signed by Elkhan Mammadov, FIFA's chief member associations officer, the global body emphasized that while it respects the authority of national courts, football-related disputes must be resolved within the sport's established legal framework.

"Recourse to ordinary courts of law... is prohibited unless specifically provided for in FIFA regulations," FIFA stated, referencing Article 51 of its statutes. Instead, such disputes must be handled through recognized arbitration mechanisms within football.

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FIFA also cited provisions in the LFA Statutes requiring all members to channel disputes -- including those tied to elections -- exclusively through arbitration bodies recognized by football authorities such as FIFA, CAF and WAFU.

The governing body stressed that involving civil courts in internal football matters could constitute "undue third-party interference," a violation of FIFA rules that require member associations to operate independently.

"Any infringement... may give rise to potential sanctions... including the possible suspension of the Member Association," FIFA warned, noting that such consequences could apply even if the violation is not directly caused by the LFA itself.

The statement further clarified that eligibility criteria for candidates contesting positions within the LFA fall under the association's internal governance and regulatory autonomy. FIFA maintained that such rules do not infringe on an individual's civil rights but rather regulate access to roles within the football structure.

With tensions building ahead of the April 18 elections, FIFA urged all stakeholders to respect governing statutes and ensure disputes are resolved through football's internal judicial channels.

The LFA elections are expected to be closely contested, with legal and administrative challenges adding to uncertainty surrounding the process.