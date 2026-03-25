Liberia: Chief Justice Gbeisay Calls for Accountability, Inclusion to Safeguard Liberia's Democracy

MONROVIA -- Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay Sr. has called for stronger accountability, inclusive governance, and unwavering respect for the rule of law as critical pillars for sustaining Liberia's democracy, warning that without these, democratic institutions risk losing legitimacy and public trust.

The Chief Justice's message was delivered Tuesday through his Chief of Staff, Atty. Edwina D. Vakun, at the opening of Naymote Partners for Democratic Development's Third Summit for Democracy and Political Accountability in Monrovia. The two-day summit, held under the theme "Sustaining Liberia's Democracy through Accountability, Inclusion, and Rule of Law," brings together government officials, civil society actors, development partners, political leaders, youth representatives and marginalized groups to assess the country's democratic progress and challenges.

Judiciary Central to Democratic Stability

Delivering the keynote on behalf of the Chief Justice, Vakun said Gbeisay takes keen interest in the continuous survival of democracy though the rule of law. "His Honor Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, Sr., has sent his greetings and congratulated Naymote and its partners for this important event," she said. "As part of his agenda, he is currently in court addressing some of the many backlogs of cases that have been on the bench. That is why he is not here today."

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She noted that despite the judiciary's traditionally apolitical stance, the Chief Justice deemed it necessary to contribute to national dialogue on democratic governance. "While it is often the case that Chief Justices may refrain from engaging in such forums given the apolitical nature of the judiciary, he considers it both appropriate and necessary to contribute to our national discourse on sustaining democracy through accountability, inclusion, and the rule of law," she said. "In any democracy, the judiciary occupies a unique and essential place.

While the executive and legislative branches are inherently political, the judiciary remains firmly apolitical yet deeply central to democratic governance. Without the rule of law, democracy cannot function, and without an independent judiciary, the rule of law cannot be sustained," Vakun quoted him as saying.

Accountability 'Lifeblood' of Democracy

The Chief Justice emphasized that accountability remains fundamental to democratic survival, cautioning that its erosion weakens institutions and undermines public confidence. "Accountability ensures that power is exercised not for personal gain but for the public good. Without accountability, the rule of law becomes fragile, institutions lose credibility, and public trust erodes," the message stated. "Accountability is not punitive; it is protective. It protects the integrity of governance, the legitimacy of institutions, and the confidence of citizens," Vakun added.

Inclusion Not Optional

Gbeisay also stressed that inclusive governance is essential to sustaining democracy, warning against the marginalization of citizens. "No democracy can be sustained if it excludes a significant portion of its population. Inclusion is not optional; it is essential," the message emphasized. He pointed to ongoing efforts within the judiciary to promote inclusion, including the appointment of Liberia's first visually impaired lawyer as a public defender. "When people feel seen, heard, and valued, they are more likely to defend and strengthen the democratic system," the statement said.

Persistent Challenges Acknowledged

Despite progress, the Chief Justice acknowledged ongoing challenges, including corruption concerns, delays in the administration of justice, limited access to courts in rural communities and non-compliance with court rulings. "These are not signs of failure; they are reminders that democracy demands constant vigilance, commitment, and reform," he noted.

Judiciary Reforms Underway

The Chief Justice reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening accountability and efficiency within the judiciary through ongoing reforms. These include financial and personnel audits conducted with the Civil Service Agency and the General Auditing Commission, reassignment of staff based on qualifications, and the establishment of a Judicial Monitoring, Evaluation, and Accountability Unit. Other initiatives involve improving jury management systems, expanding the number of women magistrates, introducing citizen reporting mechanisms for judicial misconduct and enhancing case management systems to reduce backlog. "These reforms reflect a clear commitment to building a judiciary that is accessible, efficient, transparent, and just," Vakun said.

Collective Responsibility for Democracy

The Chief Justice stressed that sustaining democracy requires a coordinated effort across all sectors of society. "Sustaining democracy is not the responsibility of the judiciary alone. It requires a government that respects the rule of law, institutions that uphold accountability, civil society that remains engaged, and citizens who actively participate in democratic processes," the message emphasized. "Democracy is not self-sustaining. It requires vigilance and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law.

On behalf of the Chief Justice, I call on every citizen to take ownership of this democracy," Vakun said.

Naymote, Partners Stress Continuous Engagement

Earlier, Naymote Program Director Peace Thor Mahteh Boyee welcomed participants, describing democracy as an ongoing process requiring sustained engagement. "Democracy is not an event but a continuous process that requires vigilance, participation, and trust," she said. She noted that previous summits have strengthened dialogue between citizens and institutions while promoting transparency. "As we convene under the theme of sustaining Liberia's democracy through accountability, inclusion, and rule of law, we have come to deepen these gains and reaffirm our shared commitment to strengthening democratic governance that truly serves the people," Boyee added.

Providing an overview, Naymote Deputy Program Director Joshua D. Cleon described the summit as a critical platform for shaping future reforms. "This summit represents a critical milestone in Liberia's ongoing journey toward strengthening democratic governance," Cleon said.

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International Partners Reaffirm Support

International partners used the forum to reaffirm their commitment to Liberia's democratic development. "Democracy is not just about elections; it is about what happens between elections. It is about institutions that serve the people, leaders who answer to citizens, and systems that ensure no one is left behind," said Kevin Cullingan, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of Ireland.

Madam Kerstin Jonsson Cisse, Deputy Head of Mission and Head of Development Cooperation at the Embassy of Sweden, said Liberia has made notable democratic gains but still faces critical challenges. "Liberia has made meaningful democratic gains over the past two decades, yet challenges of accountability, respect for the rule of law, and civic participation remain urgent," she said. "Sweden will remain a committed partner to Liberia in advancing democratic resilience, accountability, and the full participation of women, youth, and marginalized groups in public life," she added.

Security Sector Backs Democratic Stability

Also addressing the summit, Minister of National Defense Brig. Gen. Geraldine J. George-Johnson (Rtd.) emphasized the link between peace, security and democratic governance. "Peace and security are the bedrock upon which democratic governance stands," she said. "On behalf of the Ministry of National Defense, I reaffirm our dedication to protecting the peace, safeguarding constitutional order, and supporting all national efforts that strengthen Liberia's democratic resilience," she added.