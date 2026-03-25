Nigeria: Troops Arrest 18 Terrorist Logistics Suppliers in Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have apprehended 18 suspected logistics suppliers allegedly en route to Gubio, with plans to proceed to the Gudumbali axis, a known Boko Haram terrorists (BHTs) enclave.

This is contained in a daily operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

The military said the suspects were intercepted while travelling towards the location to deliver the goods to the terrorists.

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According to the report, preliminary investigation revealed that all 18 suspects confessed to engaging in the supply of goods to the terrorist group.

"They admitted that they routinely purchase and convey items to the terrorists.

"Their justification was lack of employment, which points to a deeper socio-economic challenge in Maiduguri and its environs," the army said.

The development, according to the report, validates recent remarks by the Chief of Defence Staff on the link between economic hardship and the sustenance of insurgency logistics networks.

"The arrest highlights the critical role of civilian collaborators in sustaining terrorist operations, particularly in remote areas such as Gubio and Gudumbali," it added.

The army called for a comprehensive approach combining military operations with economic empowerment and job creation to address the root causes of insurgency in the region.

(NAN)