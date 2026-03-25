Monrovia, Liberia - March 25, 2026 - Liberia's Minister of Information, Jerolinmek Mathew Piah, says the government will speak publicly on the ongoing Liberia-Guinea border dispute only when necessary, amid growing criticism from opposition political parties, former officials, and sections of the media over the handling of the situation.

Minister Piah made the statement on Tuesday at the Ministry of Information on Capitol Hill, as tensions continue along the northern frontier following reports of boundary disagreements in Lofa County earlier this month.

The border situation, which began escalating in early March, has generated widespread public debate, with citizens, media institutions, and political actors sharing information, images, and commentary about developments along the Liberia-Guinea boundary.

The government, however, maintains that much of the content circulating online is inaccurate, misleading, or unverified, warning that some images shared on social media have been identified as AI-generated and can create unnecessary fear and panic.

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Speaking during the press briefing, Minister Piah expressed concern over what he described as the spread of speculation and politically motivated criticism, cautioning that certain individuals are putting personal or partisan interests ahead of national stability.

According to him, irresponsible reporting and commentary could undermine diplomatic efforts currently underway between Liberia and Guinea to peacefully resolve the dispute.

"For this reason, the government will manage the situation with the level of seriousness it deserves," Piah said. "We will only discuss the Liberia-Guinea border issue with the press when we determine that it is necessary and in the best interest of national security."

The information minister also urged journalists and media institutions to exercise professionalism by verifying facts before publication, warning that unconfirmed reports could escalate tension among citizens living near the border and damage Liberia's diplomatic relations with neighboring countries.

His comments come at a time when the government says it is engaged in high-level diplomatic and security consultations, following recent meetings between President Joseph Boakai, Guinean authorities, and regional leaders aimed at maintaining peace and protecting the territorial integrity of both nations.

Officials have repeatedly assured the public that Liberia remains in full control of the situation, while joint security forces continue to monitor activities along the border.

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The government's decision to limit public statements reflects the sensitivity of the dispute, but critics argue that transparency is necessary to maintain public trust.

The issue has become a major national concern, with many citizens calling for regular updates and a stronger security presence in border communities.

Despite the criticism, Minister Piah insisted that the government's priority remains peace, stability, and the protection of Liberia's sovereignty, stressing that communication will be handled carefully to avoid inflaming tensions.

"We will be very careful in our communications with the media regarding the ongoing border dispute," he said, adding that national unity and responsible reporting are essential at a time when the country's security is under close public attention.