Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Two in Plateau Community, Injure Others

Gunmen on Tuesday night stormed Rim Village in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing two persons and injuring two others in a sporadic shooting that lasted several minutes.

The attackers invaded the village around 10:30 pm, firing gunshots indiscriminately before fleeing into the surrounding bushes, according to sources from the community.

The two injured victims were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Confirming the incident, National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Movement (BYM), Rwang Tengwong, told newsmen in Jos that the community was thrown into panic by the sudden attack.

"Gunmen stormed Rim Village around 10pm on Tuesday night and opened fire sporadically. As of now, two people have been confirmed killed while two others sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital," Tengwong said.

He described the attack as another sad episode in the recurring insecurity plaguing parts of Riyom and other communities in Plateau State. He called on security operatives to intensify patrols and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Efforts to reach the spokesman of the Plateau Police command, SP Alfred Alabo, for comments were unsuccessful.