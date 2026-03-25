Liberia: French Ambassador Confirms Boakai-Macron Talks On Liberia-Guinea Border Dispute - Government Warns Against Inflammatory Remarks

Monrovia — Liberia's deepening border dispute with Guinea has entered a new phase of diplomatic urgency and political alignment, with the Liberian Senate publicly backing the government's approach while international attention grows following confirmation that President Joseph Boakai has reached out to France President Emmanuel Macron.

The unfolding situation has drawn a convergence of voices from the Executive, the Legislature, and international partners, all emphasizing restraint, diplomacy, and national unity as tensions persist along Liberia's northern frontier.

France Ambassador to Liberia Isabelle Le Guellec confirmed Tuesday that Monrovia has initiated contact with Paris, acknowledging that President Boakai's outreach to President Macron is now known within diplomatic circles.

However, she cautioned that France is still in the process of determining its official position. "I need to get instructions from the Government of France, because I don't know exactly how France feels," Ambassador Le Guellec said. "I am told your President, Joseph Boakai, has reached out to the French President on the situation. If we can help, like the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) or the African Union (AU), to stop the dispute peacefully, we will. We are friends of Liberia, we are friends of Guinea, Sierra Leone and Côte d'Ivoire. Liberia has been at war, and we want to support diplomatic solutions and peace for all."

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The Ambassador's remarks lend credibility to a FrontPage Africa earlier report and underscore Liberia's strategic effort to internationalize the resolution process, particularly by engaging a global actor with longstanding influence in Francophone West Africa.

Back home, the Liberian Senate has stepped into the conversation with a carefully worded statement supporting the government's diplomatic path while warning against actions that could aggravate the already sensitive situation.

The Senators stressed that Liberia's hard-earned peace must not be jeopardized by reckless commentary or misinformation.

The Senate called on citizens, media institutions, and political stakeholders to exercise restraint and responsibility, noting that the national interest must take precedence over speculation and divisive rhetoric.

The Senators reaffirmed their confidence in President Boakai's leadership and the capacity of national security institutions, emphasizing that the situation requires coordinated action and respect for established legal frameworks.

At the same time, the Senate urged continued engagement with Guinea through bilateral talks and regional platforms such as the Mano River Union, the Economic Community of West African States, and the African Union.

While underscoring Liberia's sovereign rights, the lawmakers stressed that diplomacy remains the most viable path to a lasting resolution.

This legislative endorsement aligns with the position of the Executive Branch, which has maintained that the situation is under control despite growing public concern.

Justice Minister Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh has been at the forefront of government messaging, warning against inflammatory statements that could derail ongoing negotiations.

"The Government calls upon all to desist from making statements that will create instability and escalate the situation. We again reiterate that the national security institutions and agencies are in full control of this situation and all non-state actors should desist from acting outside our constitutionally defined framework," Minister Tweh said.

He further cautioned that the spread of misinformation, particularly on social media, poses a significant risk to national stability at a time when diplomatic efforts are delicately balanced.

"In moments such as these, the responsibility of citizenship must be exercised with the utmost care and patriotism. We urge all Liberians to understand that national security is not a platform for speculation. The spread of misinformation and emotionally charged narratives has the potential to inflame tensions and complicate ongoing engagements. The Government will act within the law to preserve peace and ensure that Liberia remains stable and united," he added.

The renewed calls for calm come against the backdrop of a dispute rooted in decades-old boundary ambiguities. In areas such as Sorlumba in Lofa County, unclear demarcation and overlapping territorial claims have long created friction between border communities.

These tensions resurfaced in recent months following reports that Guinean security personnel had entered zones claimed by Liberia, triggering alarm among residents and prompting swift intervention from Monrovia.

The issue quickly escalated to the highest political level, leading to direct talks involving President Boakai, Guinea's leader Mamadi Doumbouya, and Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio.

The three leaders agreed on a framework aimed at restoring calm, including a commitment to return to the status quo and strengthen mechanisms for peaceful coexistence.

Despite those agreements, the situation on the ground remains fragile. Reports of increased Guinean military presence in contested areas have heightened anxiety among local populations, while Liberia has reinforced its own security deployments to prevent any unintended escalation.

Authorities have acknowledged the heightened activity but continue to emphasize that the situation is being managed with caution and professionalism.

Efforts to ease tensions are also taking place at the local level. In Lofa County, Superintendent J. Lavelah Massaquoi last week engaged Guinean immigration officials at the Kondadu border, advocating for calm and dialogue.

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The meeting, which included Guinean Commander A. Keita, ended on a positive note, with both sides expressing willingness to continue discussions and maintain peaceful interactions.

However, developments beyond the immediate border dispute have added layers of complexity to the regional landscape. Guinea's Tuesday deportation of foreign nationals, including Sierra Leoneans, has raised concerns about broader diplomatic implications.

Sierra Leonean authorities Tuesday confirmed that hundreds of their citizens have been received at the Kambia border following operations in Conakry targeting undocumented residents.

While Guinean officials have described the exercise as routine immigration enforcement, analysts warn that the timing could strain relations within the Mano River Union, particularly as Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone work to uphold recent peace commitments.

The evolving situation illustrates the intricate balance between national sovereignty, regional cooperation, and humanitarian considerations. It also highlights how quickly localized disputes can assume wider geopolitical significance in a region where historical ties and shared borders demand constant diplomatic vigilance.

For now, officials insist that Liberia remains firmly in control of the situation. Yet, with tensions still simmering and multiple dynamics at play, the coming days will be decisive in shaping whether ongoing engagements can translate into a durable and peaceful resolution.