Ghana: Govt Distributes Free Sanitary Pads to Schoolgirls in Accra

The government has intensified efforts to combat period poverty and improve menstrual hygiene among schoolgirls, with the distribution of free sanitary pads to vulnerable institutions in Accra.

The initiative, led by the Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, formed part of a nationwide exercise targeting about two million girls from Primary Five through to senior high school.

It also aimed to reduce school absenteeism, improve concentration in class, and ease the financial burden associated with purchasing sanitary products.

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Speaking during the distribution exercise in Accra on Wednesday to some beneficiary schools and an institution, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, said the initiative formed part of broader government measures to eliminate barriers to girls' education.

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The beneficiaries included the Tetteh Ocloo School for the Deaf, Dzorwulu Special School, Pantang Hospital, and the Castle Road Special School.

She stated that the intervention was aimed at addressing period poverty and ensuring that girls remained in school without interruption.

The Minister disclosed that more than six million sanitary pads were distributed to girls in basic and secondary schools in 2025, with an allocation of 292.4 million dollars in the 2026 budget to sustain the programme nationwide.

According to her, about 30,000 sanitary pads were being distributed to vulnerable institutions, including special and inclusive schools, Islamic basic schools, female correctional facilities, and psychiatric hospitals.

In the Greater Accra Region, she said the exercise would benefit over 1,000 girls across 17 schools and institutions, covering special schools, health facilities, and other vulnerable groups.

Ms Ocloo emphasised that the policy directly addressed the impact of menstrual poverty on girls' health, confidence, and school attendance, particularly among disadvantaged and special needs students.

She assured of close collaboration with the Office of the Vice President, ministries, agencies, and Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies to ensure transparent and effective distribution, as well as sustained public education to break the stigma around menstruation.

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The Member of Parliament for Tema West, James Enu, in his remarks, noted that many girls often struggled to fully participate in classroom activities due to discomfort during menstruation, stressing that the provision of free sanitary pads would help improve both attendance and academic performance.

He encouraged the students, particularly those in special schools, to remain focused on their ambitions despite challenges.

The Headmaster of the Castle Road Special School, Frederick Kudzo Amedzake, through the Municipal Chief Executive for Klottey Korle Municipality, Alfred Allotey-Gaisie, appealed to the government to relocate the school to a more suitable site to enhance teaching and learning.

He explained that the school initially operated as a boarding facility due to the level of care required by the students but now runs a day system because of limited space, compelling parents to bring their wards to school daily.

He said the space constraints had also restricted admissions despite increasing demand from parents and reiterated the need for relocation to enable expansion and improve accessibility.

He also expressed gratitude for the sanitary pads, noting that the support would enhance hygiene management among the students, many of whom had communication challenges and would require continuous guidance on proper usage and disposal.