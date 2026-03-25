Liberia: Francophonie Spring 2026 Begins in Liberia With Focus On Youth and Entrepreneurship

Monrovia, Liberia, March 25, 2026 - Francophone countries accredited to Liberia have unveiled a dynamic lineup of activities to mark the Spring of the Francophonie, a global celebration showcasing the richness and diversity of French-speaking communities.

The ongoing weeklong events will feature film screenings, cultural exhibitions, concerts, and food festivals organized by embassies, schools, and cultural institutions. The initiative seeks to promote the French language, celebrate Francophone cultural diversity, and strengthen a shared sense of identity within the global French-speaking community. It also serves as a platform for cultural diplomacy and public engagement.

The announcement was made during a joint press conference held on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at the French Embassy in Mamba Point, Monrovia. The event brought together several diplomats, including the Ambassador of France, Isabelle Le Guellec; the Ambassador of Cameroon, Beng'yela Augustine Gang; Ambassador of Guinea; and the Chargé d'Affaires of Morocco.

The gathering officially launched the "Printemps de la Francophonie 2026" in Liberia under the theme: "Youth: Create - Innovate - Entrepreneurship in the Francophonie."

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In her remarks, the Ambassador of Côte d'Ivoire and President of the Francophonie Spring, Georgette M'Brah, emphasized that the theme reflects pressing development challenges across Francophone countries, where youth remain central to national and global priorities.

She cited global demographic trends, noting that the World Bank estimated in 2020 that there were 1.2 billion young people aged 15 to 24 worldwide, out of a population of 7.5 billion. Projections further indicate that by 2060, more than 700 million people will live in Francophone countries, with nearly three-quarters of Africa's population under the age of 30.

According to Ambassador M'Brah, these figures present both an opportunity and a challenge--offering strong prospects for the growth of the French language while underscoring the urgent need to create meaningful opportunities for young people.

She also highlighted that the Organization internationale de la Francophonie has prioritized youth engagement since 2019, leading to the establishment of the International Network of Francophone Youth (INFY) in October 2022.

This commitment was reinforced by the Villers-Cotterêts Declaration, adopted at the XIX Francophonie Summit, held from October 4-5, 2024, which emphasized investing in youth as a pathway to peace, sustainable development, and inclusive societies rooted in solidarity, tolerance, and justice.

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Ambassador M'Brah outlined a strategic roadmap focused on technical support to member states and governments, capacity building for both state and non-state actors, enhancing youth employability and professionalism, promoting civic and socio-economic education, and raising youth awareness on sustainable development issues.

As part of the celebrations in Liberia, a series of activities has been scheduled, including a French teachers' training workshop held on March 23; a cultural program and book donation on March 26 at Our Lady of Grace; a dance showcase, "Let's Dance the Francophonie," on March 27 at the Liberian Learning Center in Paynesville; and a grand gastronomic fair on March 28 at the Alliance Française.

In closing, Ambassador M'Brah reaffirmed the importance of investing in young people, noting: "Encouraging youth to create, innovate, and embrace entrepreneurship is not only a path to transforming lives--it is also a driver of economic growth and social progress. An educated and healthy youth population contributes to stronger families, resilient communities, and shared prosperity on a sustainable planet."