Liberia: Guinean Ambassador Declines Comment

-As Border Tensions Persist

Monrovia, March 25, 2026 -- Guinea's Ambassador to Liberia, Aboubacar Sylla, declined to address escalating tensions along the Liberia-Guinea border when approached by journalists on March 24. Speaking through an interpreter, Amb. Sylla said he was not prepared to comment on ongoing hostilities.

The ambassador had been attending a press briefing hosted by the French Ambassador to discuss the Spring of the Francophonie, focusing on youth development initiatives, when reporters sought his position on the standoff near Sorlumba Town, Lofa County.

Tensions have risen in recent weeks as residents of Konadu Town in Quadu Gbondi District accused Guinean authorities of encroaching on Liberian territory after a colonial-era boundary marker was discovered near the Makona River.

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The marker inscribed "Service Géographique de l'A.O.F - Point Géodésique," dates back to the French colonial period, but local residents argue it does not reflect the boundary they have recognized for generations.

Community members have called on the Liberian government to clearly define the country's border and investigate alleged incursions, including destruction of farmland and the reported hoisting of the Guinean flag within Liberian territory. Lawmakers, security officials, and local leaders have since visited the affected areas.

Social media claims that Guinean troops seized two Liberian towns were dismissed by local sources, who confirmed the situation remains tense but that communities are still under Liberian control.

The dispute intensified after a March 2 confrontation in which workers with BK Enterprise--contracted for the Foya-Vahun road project--were reportedly threatened by armed Guinean soldiers at the Sorlumba crossing. The soldiers allegedly seized equipment and ordered the removal of a Liberian flag that had been at the site for decades.

Fear of military presence along the Makona River has led to school closures, reduced market activity, and the displacement of residents from several border communities.

On March 17, Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Guinean President Mamadi Doumbouya, and Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio met in Conakry to address the crisis. The leaders agreed to resolve border incidents diplomatically and established joint technical commissions to manage border issues.

President Boakai has urged calm, emphasizing Liberia's commitment to peaceful and lawful dispute resolution. As part of de-escalation measures, the Liberian government has suspended all mining activities in the affected areas of Lofa County.

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Diplomatic and security engagements continue, with the border situation on high alert.