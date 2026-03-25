Liberia: Türkiye to Establish Embassy in Liberia

Liberia's Foreign Affairs Minister, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, has wrapped up discussions with a senior diplomatic delegation from the Republic of Türkiye aimed at establishing a Turkish Embassy in Monrovia.

The delegation arrived on Monday, March 23, 2026, and is expected to engage with security authorities and the Executive Mansion to ensure all requirements for the embassy's opening are addressed.

During the meeting, the Liberian government encouraged the Turkish representatives to explore investment opportunities in the Mano River Union Basin, positioning Liberia not just as a standalone market but as a strategic hub for cross-border commerce and regional connectivity.

Speaking on behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., Minister Nyanti highlighted the significance of strengthening bilateral relations and expanding economic cooperation between the two nations.

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She described the renewed diplomatic engagement as a mutually beneficial opportunity that stands to produce meaningful outcomes for both countries.

Minister Nyanti also referenced her two meetings in 2025 with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during which he expressed a commitment to support improvements at the Roberts International Airport (RIA).

She thanked the delegation for the anticipated launch of Turkish Airlines flights to Liberia and underscored Turkey's interest in enhancing the airport's operational efficiency.

Representing the Turkish delegation, Mustafa Kemal Basa, Deputy Director General for Administrative and Financial Issues at Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended to the team.

He reaffirmed Turkey's intention to create an enabling environment for Turkish businesses seeking to invest in Liberia. He noted that although Turkey typically opens an embassy before pursuing initiatives such as commercial airline services, President Erdoğan has fast-tracked both processes following his discussions with Minister Nyanti.

Mr. Basa also requested land for the embassy based on diplomatic reciprocity--a matter that Liberia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs will review promptly. He further emphasized Türkiye's ongoing commitment to supporting human-capacity development through scholarship opportunities for Liberian students.

Addressing Liberia's own diplomatic presence, Mr. Basa encouraged the government to consider establishing an embassy in Ankara and a consulate in Istanbul. He extended an invitation to Minister Nyanti to visit Ankara to continue discussions on the next steps.