Nigeria Targets 2028 Olympic Success With Canoe Trials

The Rowing, Canoeing and Sailing Federation of Nigeria has intensified its drive for global competitiveness by exposing athletes to world-class equipment, as part of a broader strategy to secure a breakthrough at the Olympic Games.

Speaking during the maiden National Time Trials for Canoe Sprint held from Saturday March 21 to Monday, March 23 to in Abuja, the federation's president, Akin Ogunbiyi, reaffirmed a strong commitment to grassroots development and international excellence. He described the trials as a deliberate pathway to identify and groom top talents for global competitions.

According to Ogunbiyi, the initiative is structured to ensure inclusiveness and equal representation across the country. "This is a time trial to ensure that no athlete is left out. We want to develop talent across the states and present only the best for international competitions," he said.

He noted that the federation has spent over 15 years expanding the sport across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones, with renewed focus on deepening participation. The trials feature 200m, 500m, and 1000m races, with athletes competing for national team selection.

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Ogunbiyi also assured athletes of institutional support. "We are prepared to support athletes with scholarships, international training, and the best facilities available. All they need to do is seize this opportunity," he added. He emphasized ambition beyond participation: "Our target is not just to attend international competitions but to win medals for Nigeria. That is the standard we have set."

Secretary-General Olubumni Ola Oluode described the trials as transformative, noting athletes are using internationally certified fibreglass boats for the first time. "This is the first time athletes are being exposed to the same standard of boats used at international championships and the Olympics," she said.

About 70 athletes competed with top performers advancing to elite training programmes, as Nigeria positions itself for Olympic success.

One of the standout performers at the event, Sijuola Oluwatoyosi Magret, who competed in the 200m, 500m, and 1000m events, expressed gratitude to the federation for organizing the trials. She described the competition as a valuable platform for athletes to test their abilities and prepare for international outings.

Sijuola also highlighted the importance of training camps in her development, noting that consistent practice and exposure are essential for improvement. With a clear vision for the future, she reaffirmed her ambition to represent Nigeria at the Olympic Games.

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"I want to become an Olympian and compete at the highest level. With the kind of support and training we are getting, I believe it is achievable," she said.