Nigeria: Fiba Fixes Oct 15 for Nbbf Elections As Nigeria Rises in Rankings

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has set October 15, 2026, as the date for the next elective congress of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), a move that comes amid Nigeria's steady rise in global basketball rankings.

In a letter dated March 16, 2026, FIBA not only fixed the election timeline but also affirmed the leadership of the NBBF under its President, Engr. Musa Ahmed Kida, as the legitimate authority overseeing basketball in the country.

The directive effectively resolves lingering governance disputes that had plagued the federation for years, restoring stability and reinforcing confidence in the administration ahead of the electoral process.

The development aligns with Nigeria's growing prominence on the international basketball scene, particularly through the exploits of the women's national team, D'Tigress. The team is currently ranked 8th in the world in the latest FIBA rankings, reflecting sustained performance and strategic growth.

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Nigeria's ranking places it among leading basketball nations such as the United States, France, and Australia, underlining the country's emergence as a global contender.

Under Kida's leadership, the NBBF has navigated a turbulent period marked by administrative crises and international sanctions, but has regained stability since 2022. FIBA, which has monitored Nigeria's basketball governance since 2017, acknowledged the recent progress as a sign of improved structure and credibility.

The National Sports Commission has also endorsed the development, calling for unity within the basketball community. Director General Bukola Olopade urged stakeholders to align with FIBA's position.

"FIBA has spoken, and that should bring an end to the divisions within the basketball fraternity," Olopade stated.