Liberia Reaffirms Control

Monrovia — The Liberian government says it is firmly in control of developments along the Liberia-Guinea border, stressing that diplomatic and security measures are being intensified to maintain calm amid rising tensions.

The dispute, rooted in colonial-era boundary lines that were never clearly defined, has resurfaced in recent months over competing claims to land, farming zones, and resource-rich areas in remote border communities.

Both Liberia and Guinea have deployed security forces to avoid clashes while joint border commissions work toward a long-term settlement.

Since early March, Liberia has sent several delegations to the contested areas. On March 13, 2026, a high-level team traveled to Conakry for talks with Guinean authorities aimed at preventing further incidents.

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Those engagements paved the way for a landmark visit to Conakry by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, joined by Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio, for discussions with Guinean leader Mamadi Doumbouya.

President Bio's decision to accompany President Boakai was widely viewed as a strong show of regional solidarity. The three leaders held what officials described as "cordial and frank" dialogue, which concluded with a joint communique reaffirming the nations' historical, cultural, and tribal ties as well as their commitment to peace and cooperation.

Speaking Tuesday at the Ministry of Information, National Security Head and Attorney General Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh Sr. said the government is managing the border issue with "the highest degree of maturity and wisdom" to safeguard Liberia's sovereignty. He noted that a lasting solution will depend on sustained dialogue--an effort he said President Boakai is leading personally.

According to Tweh, the communique "reaffirmed the inviolability of borders and territorial integrity" but made no mention of maps or territorial claims. "Our aim is to restore confidence and calm while protecting our people," he added.

Government authorities say joint security forces have been reinforced along the frontier to prevent escalation. Residents of border communities are urged to remain calm and uphold long-standing traditions of peaceful coexistence.

Tweh also warned against misinformation circulating online, including AI-generated images and misleading narratives that could inflame tensions. "National security institutions are in full control," he said, cautioning that all non-state actors must operate within constitutional limits.

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He emphasized that while the government remains committed to free expression and democratic principles, it will take lawful action against anyone whose actions endanger national peace. Tweh concluded by urging Liberians to demonstrate patriotism and unity during this sensitive period.