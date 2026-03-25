Nigeria: Old Video of Nigerian President's Son Thanking Nigerians for Supporting His Father's Administration Resurfaces

Old video of Nigerian president's son thanking Nigerians for supporting his father's administration resurfaces

IN SHORT: A video of Seyi Tinubu thanking Nigerians for supporting his father, president Bola Tinubu, and assuring them that his government will not fail has been circulating on social media in March 2026. But the video is old; it has been online since 2023.

A video of Seyi Tinubu, the son of Nigerian president Bola Tinubu, has been circulating on Facebook in March 2026.

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In it, he thanks the public for supporting his father's administration and promises that the government will not fail them.

He says: "I wanna say thank you for the faith you have in our president, and I guarantee you, president Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not fail Nigeria. The hope that we've been looking for and hoping for is here. The president we all wanted is here."

Seyi Tinubu is also the chief executive of Loatsad Promomedia and co-founder of Noella Foundation.

In recent years, Nigeria has grappled with many challenges, most notably the insecurity and economic crises. In late 2025, Nigerians in many states took to the streets to protest the high cost of living and what they called "bad governance".

At the same time, Nigeria has also witnessed an increase in violence and threats to safety, including kidnappings, violent clashes between farmers and herders, and armed groups attacking communities.

The government says it has made strides in stabilising the economy and that it has intensified its efforts to fight insecurity.

Some users in the comments section say the video is "old", pointing out that the posts are missing context and that the video has been online "since 2023". But many others believe it is recent and have slammed the current administration for the high cost of living: "He failed already. And Fuel as of this morning is N1,330; if he has put things in place as promised, that wouldn't have happened."

The same video also appears here, here, here and here.

But is the video from 2026, as the posts suggest? We checked.

Old video

We took keyframes from the video and ran them through Google's reverse image search. This led us to the same video posted by the news outlet Punch on Facebook on 27 July 2023. Part of the video's caption said: "President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi Tinubu has assured Nigerians that his father will not fail in his duties as the president of the country."

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Bola Tinubu was sworn in as Nigeria's president on 29 May. And the video of his son started circulating about two months later, in July.

Posts from March 2026 that present the video as recent are misleading and can cause tension and frustration among citizens.

The video is old.