Nigeria: Rwanda Beat Hosts Nigeria to Reach Women Invitational T20i Semis

25 March 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Brice Dievan Ikapi

Rwanda delivered another composed performance to defeat hosts Nigeria women's national cricket team in a highly anticipated clash at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval.

The Rwanda women's national cricket team continued their impressive run at the Nigeria Women Invitational T20I Tournament, securing a hard-fought six-wicket victory on Tuesday, March 24.

Nigeria endured a difficult outing after being bowled out for 90 runs in 19.1 overs. Despite showing early promise, the hosts struggled to maintain momentum, leaving Rwanda with a manageable target.

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After the innings break, Rwanda tightened their bowling and fielding, shifting control of the game. A key moment came when captain Diane Bimenyimana pulled off a superb catch that helped restrict Nigeria's scoring.

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Rwanda showed resilience in the chase, overcoming pressure at different stages. They needed 89 runs from 114 balls and later 62 from 78, but maintained composure throughout.

The decisive moment came from Henriette Ishimwe, who sealed the victory in style when Rwanda needed just three runs from 14 balls. She top-scored with 32 off 18 balls, supported by Clarisse Umutoniwase (17 off 26) and Fanny Utagushimaninde (15 off 8).

Rwanda reached 93/4 in 15.4 overs to secure a six-wicket win and remain unbeaten in the tournament.

For Nigeria, Esther Sandy stood out with 36 off 31 balls, providing the main resistance for the hosts.

Head coach Leonard Nhamburo praised his team's performance but emphasised the need for continued improvement.

"Obviously, I am happy with the win. We are looking to improve on the mistakes we've made in all areas. We have discussed as a team where we need to do better in the remaining games," Nhamburo told Times Sport.

He also highlighted the importance of handling pressure in tight situations.

"There are one or two areas that need to be sorted out. It's not that the players are not good, but it's about understanding how to handle pressure in games like this," he said.

Looking ahead, the coach remains confident about Rwanda's chances.

"As long as we play good cricket and do the right things, we have a strong chance of being crowned champions of this tournament."

Read the original article on New Times.

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