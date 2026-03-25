Nigeria: National Convention - APC Targets 90m Nigerians Through Digital Platforms, Opens Call Centre

The APC says the move is aimed at setting a new benchmark for political communication in Africa.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled a digital media strategy to reach 90 million Nigerians, both nationally and globally, before and after its forthcoming national convention slated for March 27.

Chairman of the APC National Convention Sub-committee on Digital and New Media, Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State, stated this on Tuesday in Abuja during the inauguration of the committee.

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Mr Bago, who said he was humbled by his appointment as chairman of the committee, said the feat was to set a new benchmark for political communication in Africa.

He said that the committee's job would go beyond the convention to deliver President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Mr Bago charged members of the committee not to relent in ensuring that Mr Tinubu was delivered, adding that they were deliberately chosen for their experience.

He called on all new media handlers of the party, both within and outside the country, to join hands with the committee and the APC to broadcast the achievements of the Tinubu-led administration under the Renewed Hope agenda.

He acknowledged APC's expansion and growing influence across the sub-nationals, adding that democracy must thrive in Nigeria because it is critical to Africa and the world at large.

The Niger governor said that the committee's funding had been significantly increased to ensure that the party's message and achievements resonated beyond the shores of the country.

"The mandate is very clear: to deliver APC. We have provided additional funds to this committee to project ourselves beyond the national convention.

"Please, do not hesitate to continue to project this party; we are setting an agenda for Africa; today we received the 32nd governor for APC and tomorrow, we will receive the 33rd," he said.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Co-chairman of the committee, Ben Kalu, said its role was central to the party's connection with its members at the grassroots.

Mr Kalu urged members of the committee to utilise all digital platforms to showcase the achievements of the Tinubu-led administration and the party's democratic credentials.

"We are depending on you so much to reach millions of our members in their homes. It is your duty to use all digital platforms, without restrictions, to showcase what we have done.

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"This committee is not just about the convention; we are not just doing a convention, we are showcasing to the world that there is a party in Africa that believes in real democracy for the people," he said.

Mr Kalu said that the committee was designed to be comparable to the sophisticated digital operations of the Democratic or Republican parties in the United States.

According to him, the committee's mandate extends beyond the upcoming convention, stressing that its focus was on a digital broadcast strategy hinged on pillars of dominance, coverage, mobilisation and intelligence.

(NAN)