Nigeria: Ozoro Assault - Rights Commission Demands Prosecution of Perpetrators

Nigeria's human rights watchdog has called for swift prosecution and sweeping reforms following reports of sexual violence against women and girls during the Alue-Do Cultural Festival in Ozoro, Delta State.

The executive secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Mr Tony Ojukwu, who condemned the alleged abuses in strong terms, labelling them "unacceptable" and "the height of barbarism in the modern world, " described the incident as a grave assault on human dignity as well as a test of the country's justice system.

He demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of those responsible, insisting that no cultural practice should override constitutionally guaranteed rights, including freedom of movement, dignity of the human person and protection from discrimination.

Ojukwu warned that traditions which promote or tolerate sexual harassment have no place in a democratic society, stressing that such practices must either be urgently reformed or completely abolished to align with modern human rights standards.

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The commission said the alleged acts violate key Nigerian laws, including the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act and the Anti-Torture Act, both of which criminalise degrading and abusive treatment, particularly against women and girls.

Beyond domestic laws, Ojukwu noted that Nigeria is bound by international obligations such as the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women and the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights, which mandate the protection of women from violence and discrimination.

He extended culpability beyond direct perpetrators, calling for accountability for festival organisers, traditional authorities, and any accomplices who enabled or failed to prevent the abuses.

According to him, enforcing accountability is critical to deterring future violations and restoring public confidence in the rule of law.

While commending the Nigeria Police Force for arresting some suspects, the NHRC stressed that investigations must be thorough, transparent and independent, with diligent prosecution to ensure justice for victims.