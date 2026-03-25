Nigeria: Commission Advises New Police Management On Leadership, Accountability

Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd), has admonished the newly promoted deputy inspectors-general of police and assistant inspectors-general of police to embrace strategic leadership and good corporate governance as foundational pillars for reforming the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

In a lead paper titled, "Policing Strategic Leadership on Promoting Public Sector Governance, Accountability and Institutional Excellence" at a two-day induction programme in Abuja, DIG Argungu emphasised that modern policing demands more than old-fashioned policy execution.

He stressed the need for world-class training, technological integration and international cooperation to improve police efficiency and public trust.

The induction programme was organised by the Police Reform Secretariat in conjunction with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), CLEEN Foundation and the Federal Government of Germany.

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According to him, "The Nigeria Police Force must get better at anticipating emerging issues and thinking innovatively.

In today's digital world, old methods of intelligence gathering are obsolete."

Argungu, who quoted Peter Drucker's principle of "Innovate or Die," urged the new management team to leverage technology, particularly in the areas of electronic evidence and cybercrime, to remain effective in the 21st Century and Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The spokesperson of the PSC, Torty Njoku Kalu, noted that the PSC chairman highlighted the importance of the Federal Government's Corporate Governance Manual, which outlines the responsibilities, duties and liabilities of board members.

He said accountability, transparency, and integrity are non-negotiable, stating that police officers are answerable not only to the law but also to the government, the National Assembly, the Police Service Commission, and the general public.