Liberia: Nat'l High School Championship Opens At SKD - GW Gibson Reaches Semifinals

The National High School Championship opened Tuesday at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex with high drama, as GW Gibson High School advanced to the football semifinals following a tense penalty shootout victory over Free Pentecostal Global Mission School of Lofa County.

Free Pentecostal controlled large portions of the quarterfinal but found itself trailing 2-0 against the Central Monrovia-based GW Gibson side. Despite dominating possession and creating multiple chances, the Lofa County team struggled to convert in front of goal.

The match took a dramatic turn in the closing stages, as Free Pentecostal scored twice within the final eight minutes to level the score at 2-2 and force a penalty shootout.

However, GW Gibson held its nerve from the spot, edging Free Pentecostal 5-4 to secure a place in the semifinals.

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In kickball, Voinjama Multilateral High School booked its semifinal spot with a 2-1 home run victory over St. Samuel High School of Montserrado County in a closely contested encounter.

St. Paul Episcopal Parish High School of Sinoe County also advanced to the semifinals after defeating Sumo Moye Memorial Institute of Bong County 2-1 in the second quarterfinal.

The tournament continues Wednesday with key second-round fixtures across both disciplines.

In kickball, Howard Academy of Montserrado County will face Tweh Jaiklay High School of River Gee County at 1 p.m., followed by Amos T. Warner School taking on Nathan F. Reeves Charity Memorial High School at 2:15 p.m.

In football, Nathan F. Reeves Charity Memorial High School will clash with J.S. Pratt High School of Maryland County at 3:30 p.m., while Highway Christian High School meets Howard Academy at 4:45 p.m.

The competition will progress to the semifinals Thursday, with the finals scheduled for Friday, concluding the four-day tournament that has brought together teams from five regions across Liberia.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Liberia's chief patron of sports, is expected to attend the final, perform the ceremonial kickoff and present trophies to the winners.

Champions in both football and kickball will receive $7,000, gold medals and a trophy. The football champions will also earn an international trip to either Ghana or Nigeria for developmental matches.

Runners-up will receive $5,000, while the most valuable player in each category will be awarded $1,000, along with additional prizes from sponsors.

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Since its establishment in 2017, the National High School Sports program has used athletics as a platform to promote education and increase school enrollment nationwide. Organizers say previous editions have contributed to higher enrollment rates, particularly among female students in southeastern Liberia.

Teams qualified for the national championship through county and regional competitions. Organizers have covered transportation, meals and accommodation for participating schools, a move aimed at ensuring broad national representation and competitive balance.

With semifinal spots on the line and national pride at stake, expectations remain high for a strong display of young talent as the championship continues.