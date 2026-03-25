Liberia: Chief Justice Employs First Visually Impaired Lawyer

25 March 2026
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)

The Chief of Office Staff, Atty. Edwina D. Vakun, has disclosed the employment of Liberia's first trained, visually impaired man to serve as a public defender in the Judiciary.

Atty. Vakun made the disclosure on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, when she represented the Chief Justice as keynote speaker at NAMOTE's third summit, held at a local hotel in Monrovia.

Speaking on the theme, "Sustaining Liberia's Democracy through Accountability, Inclusion, and Rule of Law," she said the summit comes at a defining moment in the country's democratic journey -- one that calls not only for reflection but also for renewed commitment to the principles that sustain a just and orderly society.

Delivering remarks on inclusion as a democratic imperative, Vakun emphasized that no democracy can endure while excluding a significant portion of its population.

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"Inclusion is not optional; it is essential," she said.

She added that women, youth, marginalized communities, and all citizens must have meaningful opportunities to participate in governance.

"Democracy must not only be representative in theory but inclusive in practice," she said. "That is why the Chief Justice has employed Liberia's first trained and only visually impaired lawyer, Atty. Joshua B. Shadrack, to serve as a public defender."

Vakun also stressed that accountability remains the lifeblood of democracy, warning that without it, the rule of law becomes fragile, institutions lose credibility, and public trust erodes.

"Accountability ensures that power is exercised responsibly, transparently, and in the interest of the people," she said. "It requires that all actors -- government officials, institutions, and citizens alike -- are answerable for their actions and subject to the law."

She further noted that systems of oversight must be strengthened, not weakened, cautioning that when accountability falters, public trust declines -- and without trust, democracy itself is endangered.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

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