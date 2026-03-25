Liberia: Rdfi Rolls Out One Million Improved Rubber Stocks to Revive Sector

The Rubber Development Fund Incorporated (RDFI) has unveiled an ambitious plan to revitalize Liberia's rubber sector, announcing the production and distribution of one million improved rubber stocks alongside expanded farmer support, nursery development and strengthened pricing systems.

The initiative, disclosed Tuesday, March 24, during a press briefing on Spoon TV, signals a major push to restore Liberia's competitiveness in rubber production and reposition smallholder farmers at the center of the sector's recovery. RDFI Chairman J. Tokpa Mulbah said the strategy focuses on boosting productivity by improving planting materials and establishing structured support systems for farmers across the country.

One million improved stocks target smallholder revival Mulbah said RDFI has prioritized smallholder farmers by introducing high-yielding rubber clones to replace outdated planting materials currently in use. "The Rubber Development Fund has decided to invest more in smallholder farmers by providing improved planting materials. The clones currently in use in Liberia are outdated, but we are introducing improved, high-yielding clones to farmers across seven counties, with plans to expand to all fifteen counties," he said.

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The initiative targets farmers with landholdings of 5 to 50 acres and is expected to significantly increase yields and income levels. According to Mulbah, RDFI will also deploy 15 trained technicians nationwide to guide farmers in adopting sustainable practices and meeting global production standards. "We will deploy 15 trained technicians across Liberia to support farmers in adopting sustainable farming practices and participating in global rubber production standards," he said.

Production rebounds as sector eyes 300,000 metric tons. Providing historical context, Mulbah said Liberia's rubber sector declined sharply during years of instability due to reduced investment, limited research, and a lack of modernization. Once a leading exporter in West Africa, Liberia has since fallen behind its peers. "At one point, Liberia was exporting about 40,000 metric tons per year, while Africa produced around 3,800.

Today, Africa exports about 1.6 million metric tons. By 2022-2023, Liberia was producing about 125,000 metric tons," he said. He, however, pointed to recent gains, noting that production increased from 125,000 metric tons to 184,000 metric tons by November last year under the current administration of the Ministry of Agriculture. "By November this year, projections indicate we could reach between 250,000 and 300,000 metric tons.

These improvements did not happen by chance; they are the result of systems put in place," Mulbah stated. Expanded support, nursery development and replanting drive Mulbah disclosed that RDFI has already begun funding interventions in collaboration with the Rubber Planters Association and farmers nationwide. "This year, RDFI will finance the production of one million rubber stocks. Last year, we distributed over 300,000 stocks and 60,000 root trainers at subsidized costs to farmers," he said. He said the long-term goal is to replant farms that were cut down for charcoal production, while also supporting new entrants into the sector. "Our goal is that by 2030, we will have replanted most farms that were previously cut down for charcoal production, while also supporting new farmers entering the sector," he asserted.

Mulbah also highlighted reforms in the rubber pricing system, describing government intervention as a turning point for farmers. "For the first time in many years, the Government of Liberia has taken responsibility for setting rubber prices. The pricing committee, established by the President of the Republic of Liberia, now sets prices monthly. This is a positive step and aligns Liberia with countries like Ghana and Nigeria," he said. "Previously, individual buyers determined prices.

Today, the government ensures fairness through the pricing committee. We commend the Minister of Agriculture for his leadership in signing and enforcing these monthly prices, which have significantly benefited farmers," he added. Farmers urged to engage technicians, adopt best practices Mulbah encouraged farmers to work closely with RDFI technicians, who will be deployed across counties to provide free professional guidance. "We advise farmers not to plant randomly or damage their land.

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Instead, work with our technicians, who will offer free professional guidance--no fees are required. These technicians are trained agricultural specialists with expertise in rubber cultivation," he said. He noted that Liberia has also strengthened traceability systems and is now part of global platforms promoting sustainable farming practices. "This progress is the result of deliberate policies and collaboration under the leadership of the Minister of Agriculture and the Rubber Development Fund, working closely with the Rubber Planters Association," he said.

Mulbah urged farmers to engage county coordinators and take advantage of available support systems. In closing, he thanked the President for backing the initiative and emphasized the economic potential of agriculture. "Farming is a business, and professional farmers can earn sustainable incomes. Not everyone needs to depend on government jobs--agriculture provides real economic opportunities," he said.