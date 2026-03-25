Liberia: Justice Minister - Government 'Fully in Charge,' Reinforces Border Security, Warns Against War Calls

Justice Minister and Attorney General Cllr. Oswald Tweh on Tuesday declared that the Liberian government is "fully in charge" of the situation along the Liberia-Guinea border, warning citizens to refrain from inflammatory statements that could undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts.

By Roseline Gbassagee, Blamo N. Toe and Gibson Gee

"The Government of Liberia... is in full charge of the situation and will continue to address it with the highest degree of maturity and wisdom necessary to protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity," Tweh said.

The minister's remarks come at a critical moment, as tensions along the northern frontier in Sorlumba, Foya District, have triggered public concern, fueled by reports of cross-border incursions, isolated gunfire, and increasingly forceful rhetoric from former fighters. Ex-combatants have issued ultimatums and warned of readiness to defend the country.

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The Justice Minister said the government is reinforcing security presence on the ground while intensifying diplomatic engagement at the highest levels of government.

According to him, joint security forces have already strengthened surveillance and deployment along the border, maintaining what he described as a "robust presence" intended to stabilize the area and reassure affected communities.

"Our goal is not escalation, but the restoration of confidence and the protection of our people," he said, noting that Liberia will not compromise its territorial integrity even as it pursues dialogue.

Diplomacy at the Forefront

The justice minister highlighted a series of diplomatic interventions led by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, including the dispatch of delegations to the border and to Conakry. A high-level meeting involving the leaders of Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone culminated in a joint communiqué reaffirming commitment to peaceful coexistence and respect for territorial integrity.

He described the trilateral engagement as "cordial, frank, and fraternal," noting that the agreement calls for a return to the status quo and reinforces long-standing ties among the three Mano River Union countries.

"The three leaders... affirmed their commitment to the principles of the inviolability of borders and territorial integrity," Cllr. Tweh said.

The symbolism of Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio traveling alongside Boakai to Conakry, Tweh added, demonstrated "the courage and strength necessary to consolidate regional peace and stability."

Warning Against Inflammatory Rhetoric

The Attorney General also warned citizens, commentators, and non-state actors against statements that could inflame tensions.

"The Government calls upon all to desist from making statements that will create instability and escalate the situation," he said, cautioning that reckless commentary, particularly on social media, has the "dangerous propensity of inciting fear, panic and chaos."

He added that such rhetoric risks undermining delicate diplomatic efforts and could provoke unnecessary confrontation in already tense border communities.

The warning comes amid a surge in public commentary, including statements from former warlord Joshua Milton Blahyi, also known as "General Butt Naked," who has declared that war could be "inevitable" and argued that Guinea "has more to lose" in any potential conflict.

Separately, a group of ex-combatants in Nimba County issued a one-week ultimatum to Guinean forces reportedly present in disputed areas, with one former fighter warning, "We are willing to do anything to defend our country."

While some of the former fighters insist they are not seeking war, their statements have added to mounting pressure on the government to adopt a more assertive posture.

Government Reasserts Authority

Cllr. Tweh was unequivocal that national security remains the exclusive domain of the state, stressing that all actions must fall within constitutional limits.

"We again reiterate that the national security institutions and agencies are in full control of this situation and all non-state actors should desist from acting outside our constitutionally defined framework," he said.

He further warned that while Liberia remains committed to freedom of speech and democratic principles, authorities "will not hesitate to take appropriate lawful actions" against individuals whose conduct threatens national stability.

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Disinformation and Public Anxiety

The minister also addressed the spread of misinformation, revealing that "fake AI-generated images" related to the border situation have been circulating on social media.

He urged citizens to exercise caution and avoid panic, describing disinformation as a growing risk factor in an already sensitive security environment.

"There are lots of fake... images on social media about the situation at the border... be aware of them and don't panic," he said.

A Fragile Situation, A Deliberate Response

The current tensions trace back to a disputed stretch of the Liberia-Guinea boundary, where incomplete physical demarcation, despite clear legal agreements rooted in colonial-era treaties, has left room for competing interpretations.

Recent incidents, including the reported removal of a Liberian flag and its replacement by Guinean forces, followed by retaliatory actions from local youths, heightened tensions and exposed vulnerabilities in border monitoring.

At least one civilian has reportedly been wounded, and some residents have fled affected areas.