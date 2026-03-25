Nigeria: Bwari Area Council Chairman Dumps PDP for APC

Mr John Gabaya, Chairman of the Bwari Area Council in the FCT, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gabaya, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ernest Agada, in Abuja, said the move is aimed at "boosting" council development through Federal partnerships while making a significant realignment ahead of the 2027 elections.

NAN reports that Gabaya, who is the incumbent chairman of the council, was elected on the platform of the PDP in 2019 and is rounding off his second tenure in June.

He is presently seeking to be elected Member, House of Representatives, for the AMAC/Bwari constituency in the 2027 polls.

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The chairman said that his decision was reached after fervent prayers, wide consultations, and followed strict compliance with all constitutional provisions of the parties involved.

"I have wholeheartedly embraced the APC as a platform for advancing peace, unity, and development in Bwari Area Council, Abuja.

"It is for better collaborations with the Federal Government, to ensure long-term council development, and this was followed by extensive consultations with stakeholders."

He while paying tribute to those who worked tirelessly for his emergence as chairman of the council, appreciated their resilience, commitment, and sacrifice.

Gabaya expressed affection and respect for his former associates in the PDP, while stressing that his defection does not translate to enmity, but rather a broader perspective towards the collective interest of the council's development.

He, while praying for a peaceful and credible elections in 2027, also expressed confidence that the council would "deliver overwhelming support for President Bola Tinubu."

(NAN)