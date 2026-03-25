Nigeria: Governor Sani Is a Servant Leader - Ex Commissioner

25 March 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

Mr Hamza said that the recent decision to resign his appointment as commissioner was informed by the resolve to pursue a new path of service through an elective position at the national level, adding that it was not taken lightly.

Governor Uba Sani has been described as a servant-leader whose tutelage has enhanced the governance abilities of all appointees that have had the privilege of working in Kaduna State Government in the last two and half years.

In a statement issued by the immediate past Commissioner of Public Works and Infrastructure, Ibrahim Hamza on Monday, the former member of the State Executive Council said that he will be eternally grateful for serving under the governor.

Mr Hamza said that the recent decision to resign his appointment as commissioner was informed by the resolve to pursue a new path of service through an elective position at the national level, adding that it was not taken lightly.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The former commissioner said that serving in Kaduna State Government under Governor Sani was like going through "a school of leadership training and service delivery to the people."

Describing himself as the governor's mentee, Mr Hamza promised to propagate the ethics and practical governance models that he has learnt as commissioner, in whatever position he finds himself.

The statement said that Governor Sani gave Mr Hamza a free hand to excel as a member of the State Executive Council, adding that he has been recognised as the topmost performing Commissioner in the cabinet in 2024 and 2025.

According to him, it has been both an honour and privilege to be part of the Governor Sani team as "his vision, dedication and unwavering commitment to the progress of Kaduna State has been a source of constant inspiration."

"I am equally grateful to my esteemed colleagues in the Executive Council for their cooperation, support and shared commitment to public service. The experiences, lessons and relationships that we have built will remain invaluable to me," he added.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.