Liberia: Road Crisis Talks - Liberia Moves to Fix Broken Procurement and Funding System

Monrovia — The National Road Fund (NRF) has launched a three-day high-level forum aimed at addressing major challenges affecting road construction across the country, with stakeholders emphasizing the urgent need to improve procurement systems and access to financing.

The forum, running from March 24 to March 26, 2026, brings together contractors, financial institutions and government officials under the theme "Building Roads, Building Trust."

Discussions are centered on fixing long-standing procurement issues that continue to delay projects and affect the quality of road infrastructure in Liberia.

Participants on the opening day highlighted serious concerns with the bidding process, noting that lack of clarity and weak systems often discourage local contractors from participating.

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"When the process is not clear, many qualified Liberian contractors are left out," one participant noted, saying such gaps continue to slow national development.

Speaking at the event, NRF Managing Director, Joseta Neufville Wento, pointed to limited funding as a major obstacle in road development.

"Without adequate and predictable financing, even the best procurement systems cannot deliver results," Madam Wento said. "We must build stronger partnerships between contractors and financial institutions if we are serious about closing the funding gap."

She further stressed the importance of collaboration, noting, "This forum is about bringing everyone to the table--government, banks, and contractors--because no single group can solve these challenges alone."

Madam Wento asserted that, "If we improve access to financing for local contractors, we will see faster project delivery and better quality roads across Liberia."

Madam Wento also highlighted that the problem goes beyond Liberia, stating, "Funding infrastructure is a global challenge, but we must find local solutions that work for our context."

She emphasized that strengthening cooperation between the private sector and financial institutions remains key to sustainable development.

Also addressing the forum, the Executive Director of the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC), Bodger Scott Johnson, underscored the importance of procurement reform in restoring public confidence and ensuring accountability in the use of public funds.

"Procurement must be transparent, predictable and compliant with the law," Mr. Johnson said. "When these standards are not met, it leads to delays, increased costs, and poor-quality projects that do not serve the Liberian people."

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He warned that weak procurement practices continue to undermine development. "Bad procurement leads to bad roads. It is that simple," Mr. Johnson emphasized. "If we want quality infrastructure, we must fix the system that delivers it."

Mr. Johnson also pointed out that many contractors struggle due to limited understanding of bidding requirements. "We are seeing cases

where contractors do not fully understand the process or fail to submit proper documentation," he said. "This weakens competition and affects the overall outcome of projects."

Calling for reforms, he continued, "We need to invest in training and capacity-building so Liberian contractors can compete effectively."

He further stressed, "Stronger enforcement of procurement laws will ensure fairness, transparency, and better results for the country."

Mr. Johnson described procurement as the "foundation" of any project, warning, "If the foundation is weak, the entire structure will fail."

He noted that the 2026 regulatory reforms are designed to address issues such as overpricing, delays, and poor contractor performance, adding, "These reforms are about doing things right from the beginning."

Meanwhile, engineers, bankers and other stakeholders called for improved coordination and innovative financing solutions to support contractors.

Government officials also pledged stronger policy support to ensure that ongoing reforms translate into real improvements in road development nationwide.

The forum is expected to conclude with key recommendations aimed at strengthening procurement systems and accelerating the delivery of quality road infrastructure across Liberia.