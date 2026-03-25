Liberia: Chief Justice Gbeisay Sounds Call for Reform As Democracy Summit Opens in Monrovia

Monrovia — The Chief Justice, His Honor Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay Sr., has called for stronger accountability, inclusive governance, and unwavering respect for the rule of law as essential pillars for sustaining the country's democracy.

The message was delivered on his behalf by Atty. Edwina D. Vakun, Chief of Staff in the Office of the Chief Justice during the opening of the Third Summit for Democracy and Political Accountability, organized by Naymote Partners for Democratic Development with support from Sweden.

The two-day summit, which is being held under the theme: "Sustaining Liberia's Democracy through Accountability, Inclusion, and Rule of Law," began Tuesday in Monrovia.

It brings together government officials, civil society actors, development partners, political leaders, youth representatives, and marginalized groups to assess the country's democratic progress and ongoing challenges.

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Delivering the keynote address, Atty. Vakun conveyed greetings from the Chief Justice, noting that he was unable to attend due to court proceedings aimed at addressing a backlog of cases.

"His Honor Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, Sr. extends his greetings and commends Naymote and its partners for organizing this important forum," she said. "He is currently presiding over court matters, particularly addressing case backlogs, which is why he could not be present."

She emphasized that the Chief Justice deliberately accepted the invitation because of the importance of the national dialogue on democratic governance.

"While Chief Justices often refrain from participating in such forums due to the apolitical nature of the judiciary, he considers it both appropriate and necessary to contribute to national discourse on sustaining democracy," she added.

According to the Chief Justice, the judiciary plays a central and indispensable role in democratic governance. "In any democracy, the judiciary occupies a unique and essential place. While the executive and legislative branches are inherently political, the judiciary remains firmly apolitical yet vital. Without the rule of law, democracy cannot function, and without an independent judiciary, the rule of law cannot endure," Atty. Vakun quoted him as saying.

He described accountability as the lifeblood of democracy, warning that its erosion undermines institutions and public trust.

"Accountability ensures that power is exercised for the public good, not personal gain. Without it, institutions lose credibility and public trust erodes," the statement noted.

He stressed that accountability is not punitive but protective, safeguarding the integrity of governance and the legitimacy of institutions.

The Chief Justice also underscored the importance of inclusion, cautioning that democracy cannot thrive if significant portions of the population are excluded.

"Inclusion is not optional; it is essential. When citizens feel seen, heard, and valued, they are more likely to defend and strengthen the democratic system," the message emphasized.

He highlighted ongoing efforts within the judiciary to promote inclusion, including the appointment of Liberia's first visually impaired lawyer as a public defender.

Despite progress, the Chief Justice acknowledged persistent challenges, including corruption concerns, delays in the administration of justice, limited access to courts in rural areas, and non-compliance with court rulings.

"These challenges are not signs of failure but reminders that democracy requires constant vigilance, commitment, and reform," he said.

He reaffirmed his commitment to ongoing reforms aimed at improving accountability and efficiency within the judiciary. These include financial and personnel audits conducted in collaboration with the Civil Service Agency and the General Auditing Commission, staff reassignment based on qualifications and the establishment of a Judicial Monitoring, Evaluation and Accountability Unit.

Additional initiatives include improving jury management systems, increasing the number of women magistrates, introducing mechanisms for reporting judicial misconduct, and enhancing case management systems to reduce backlog.

"These reforms demonstrate a clear commitment to building a judiciary that is accessible, efficient, transparent, and just," Atty. Vakun pointed out.

The Chief Justice emphasized that sustaining democracy requires collective action from government, institutions, civil society, and citizens. "Democracy is not self-sustaining. It demands vigilance and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law," he said, urging Liberians to take ownership of the country's democratic process.

Earlier, Naymote's Program Director, Peace Thor Mahteh Boyee, welcomed participants and highlighted the significance of the summit.

"Democracy is not an event but a continuous process that requires vigilance, participation, and trust," she said.

She noted that previous summits have strengthened dialogue between citizens and institutions while promoting transparency in governance.

Deputy Program Director Joshua D. Cleon described the gathering as a critical platform for evaluating Liberia's democratic progress and shaping future reforms.

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"This summit marks an important milestone in Liberia's ongoing efforts to strengthen democratic governance," he said, noting that discussions will focus on governance institutions, rule of law, inclusion, and civil society's role in accountability.

International partners also reaffirmed their support. Kevin Cullingan, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of Ireland, stressed that democracy goes beyond elections.

"It is about institutions that serve the people, leaders who are accountable, and systems that ensure no one is left behind," he said.

Kerstin Jonsson Cisse, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Sweden, acknowledged Liberia's democratic gains while noting persistent challenges.

"Sweden remains committed to supporting Liberia's democratic resilience and inclusive governance," she said.

Also speaking, Minister of National Defense Brig. Gen. Geraldine J. George-Johnson (Rtd.) highlighted the link between peace, security, and democracy.

"Peace and security are the foundation upon which democratic governance stands," she said, reaffirming the Armed Forces of Liberia's commitment to protecting constitutional order.