Liberia: A Dream Come True' - Dutch-Based Shot-Stopper Relishes Maiden Lone Star Call-Up

Monrovia — Newly invited Lone Star goalkeeper Amos Wesseh has described his first call-up to the senior national team as a "dream come true" as he join the squad for upcoming international fixtures in Morocco.

Wesseh, who currently plies his trade for ROHDA Raalte in the Netherlands, is among the fresh faces named to the squad set to take on Benin and Libya.

The friendly matches are seen as a critical component of the Liberia Football Association's (LFA) ongoing efforts to overhaul the national team under a new rebuilding mandate.

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Speaking in an exclusive interview, the 25-year-old goalkeeper could not hide his emotions regarding the long-awaited invitation to the senior setup.

"It feels like a dream come true. Representing my country has always been one of my biggest goals, so this first call-up makes me incredibly proud," Wesseh said.

The goalkeeper revealed that the news initially left him in a state of disbelief before the reality of the achievement set in.

"To be honest, I was speechless at first, afterwards, I mainly felt a lot of joy and gratitude," he added.

For the young shot-stopper, the opportunity to don the Red, White, and Blue is a milestone he intends to seize with both hands.

"It means everything to me. Right now, it is a big step forward and a chance to show what I can do."

Wesseh the son of former Lone Star goalkeeper trainer Christopher Wesseh has been in impressive form in the Dutch fourth tier. He has registered three clean sheets in eight appearances this season, a performance that caught the eye of the national technical staff.

He credits his development at ROHDA Raalte as the catalyst for his professional progress.

"Playing at ROHDA Raalte has helped me grow enormously, both mentally and physically. The discipline, match experience, and consistency have prepared me well for a higher level, such as international football," he noted.

As Liberia heads into a challenging set of fixtures, Wesseh is under no illusions about the task ahead but remains optimistic about making his international debut.

"It will be a tough match, and I hope that I might be able to make my debut. I want to show that I am reliable, focused, and ready to contribute. I want the coaches and fans to see my commitment and hunger to improve," Wesseh emphasized.

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Describing his style of play, the keeper highlighted his composure and technical ability between the sticks.

"I would describe myself as a calm and confident goalkeeper. I am good with high balls, can play well with my feet, and can keep shots out."

Reflecting on his rise, Wesseh pointed to his family and mentors as his primary support system, specifically citing the influence of his father's legacy in Liberian football.

He also offered a word of encouragement to young Liberians aspiring to reach the professional ranks.

"Keep working hard, believe in yourself, and never give up and keep praying."

As the Lone Star continues its rebuilding phase, the inclusion of emerging talents like Amos Wesseh signals a renewed sense of hope for a fanbase eager for a return to continental relevance.