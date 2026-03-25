Liberia: G.W. Gibson, Open Bible Secure Semi-Final Spots Amid Penalty Shootout Thrillers

Monrovia — The quarterfinal stage of the 2025/2026 National High School Championship delivered high-stakes drama on Tuesday at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex (SKD), as powerhouse G.W. Gibson and Open Bible Mission High School clawed their way into the semi-finals via the penalty spot.

The Football Clashes

In the day's marquee matchup, G.W. Gibson High School of Montserrado County survived a frantic late-game surge from Free Pentecostal Global Mission High School, eventually winning 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in regulation.

Gibson appeared to have the match wrapped up early. They found the back of the net in the 17th minute and doubled their lead just five minutes into the second half. However, the "resilient boys" representing Lofa County refused to back down.

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Free Pentecostal mounted a spirited comeback, scoring twice including a heart-stopping equalizer in the closing moments to force the match into a shootout.

Despite the momentum shift, Free Pentecostal's nerves failed them at the spot.

Gibson capitalized on the misses to book their place in the semi-finals, scheduled for Thursday.

In the second encounter, Open Bible Mission High School mirrored Gibson's path to victory, edging out St. Paul Episcopal Parish High School.

After a scoreless first half, Open Bible broke the deadlock in the second period. However, the Sinoe-based St. Paul squad snatched a dramatic equalizer just two minutes before the final whistle.

The ensuing shootout was one-sided; St. Paul missed their first three consecutive kicks, while Open Bible converted with clinical precision to secure their qualification.

Kickball Results

The kickball version saw equally intense competition. Voinjama Multilateral High School of Lofa County defeated St. Samuel High School 2-1 of Montserrado in extra innings after the sides remained deadlocked at 1-1 during regulation.

In the other fixture, St. Paul Episcopal Parish High School of Sinoe found some redemption after their football loss, securing a 2-1 victory over Bong County's Sumo Muye Memorial Institute.

Road to the Finals

Organized by National High School Sports, the championship continues to serve as Liberia's premier scouting ground for grassroots talent.

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"The level of talent on display from various counties proves that the future of Liberian sports is bright," one James Debbah Liberian former football star said following the matches.

The tournament continues today Wednesday, March 25, 2026, with Montserrado's Howard Academy High School going against River Gee's Tweh Jaiklay High School (KB) at 1:00 pm; Montserrado's Amos T. Warner High School against Montserrado's Nathan F. Reeves Charity Memorial High School (KB) at 2:15 pm; all in the kickball category.

In the football category Nathan F. Reeves Charity Memorial High School will play against Maryland's J.S. Pratt High School (FB) at 3:30 pm; Montserrado's Highway Christian High School face Montserrado's Howard Academy High School (FB) at 4:45 pm.

The competition continues Wednesday with the remaining quarterfinal fixtures. The semi-finals are slated for Thursday, with the grand finale scheduled for Friday, where schools will vie for both national silverware and international scouting opportunities.