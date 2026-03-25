Liberia: Ownership Not Showmanship

Many people do not realize that ownership matters much more than showmanship, Ownership enables the owner to do whatever the owner wants done. But showmanship as in Liberia wit foreigners, shows that that the show person has given money to someone who bluffs amd pretends to be the owner.

But showmanship ia soon found out and the ownership pretension is laid bare. It is like leaving the pretender naked. The money given the pretender soon runs out and the money receiver is also laid bare.

But the owners are not laid bare because they get to known that they are the owners and can do anything good with what they own. They carry out their will through the Rule of Law rather than the rule of outlaw.

This is at once the only and best way to change the bad prevailing salutation of injustice into the good enduring situation of Justice. This is exactly how the words on the statuesque in the Yard of the Temple of Justice in Liberia became changed from Let Justice Be Done To All Men to Let Justice Be Done To All.

This is the way that persons with good records are getting elected through the ongoing awareness raising to bring in the system of Justice, the indispensable ingredient for Peace and Progress in Liberia and in any other country.