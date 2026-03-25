Liberia: Woman Accused of Pouring Boiled Water On Stepdaughter's Genitals Over 'Rude Behavior'

Kokoya — A woman believed to be in her 30s has been accused of pouring boiling water on the genitals of her 11-year-old stepdaughter in Kokoya, Bong County.

While the full details of the incident remain unclear, a video shared by Verity News shows severe burns on the child's genitals. In the footage, the victim is seen sitting next to her stepmother--the alleged perpetrator--as both were questioned about the incident. While the woman appeared to respond to the interviewer, her voice was inaudible. The young victim remained silent, apparently paralyzed by fear.

Eyewitness Accounts

According to local witnesses, the stepmother claimed the child was punished for "misbehaving." In response, the woman reportedly boiled water and poured it between the child's legs, resulting in life-altering injuries.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Despite the severity of the alleged assault and the subsequent outcry from community members and local officials, the perpetrator has reportedly not yet been arrested. FrontPage Africa is working to confirm the legal name of the suspect and the current status of the investigation.

A Pervasive Crisis

This incident highlights a grim reality for minors in Liberia. Despite ongoing efforts by the Liberian government and international partners to bolster child protection laws, violence against children remains a systemic issue.

According to a 2024 UNICEF report, the statistics are staggering. 71% of children experience physical punishment, 80% suffer from psychological aggression and 28% of children aged 5-17 is engaged in child labor.

The Kokoya incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of children and the urgent need for law enforcement to hold perpetrators of domestic abuse accountable.