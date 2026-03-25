Liberia: Deputy Director General At National Food Assistance Agency Kartoe Pledges Free Education for Zuatuo Students in Nimba

Tappita City — In Zuatuo Town, Tappita, lower Nimba County, over the weekend, residents erupted in cheers and rhythmic clapping over the weekend, celebrating a transformative pledge from one of their own, Bob Yeenuah Kartoe, Deputy Director General for Administration at the National Food Assistance Agency (NFAA) and a proud Nimba County native.

The announcement came during a lively honoring ceremony for Isaac G. Karto Jr., Chairman of the United Nimba Citizens Organization (UNICO).

The dusty town square buzzed with energy as local elders in colorful traditional attire mingled with youthful groups waving green palm fronds, all gathered to foster unity amid Nimba's rugged rural landscape.

Drums echoed softly in the background, blending with the chatter of excited families who had traveled from surrounding villages around Tappita City with unwavering conviction, Mr. Kartoe addressed the crowd, with his voice rising above the murmurs like a call to action.

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He emphasized education as the bedrock of sustainable development in Zuatuo, a community long plagued by potholed roads, limited electricity, and families scraping by on subsistence farming.

"Education is the key to our future," he declared, sweat beading on his brow under the afternoon sun. "We are committed to ensuring no child is left behind due to financial hardships, 'he pointed out.

Revealing plans hatched in his Monrovia office with key partners, Mr. Kartoe outlined a comprehensive free education initiative launching next academic year.

It will cover full tuition, textbooks, notebooks and uniforms essential barriers that have sidelined hundreds of children, forcing many into farm labor or early marriage.

"It's about time we give back to the community that raised us," he stated, adding, "We're not bad people; we'll work alongside you to achieve these goals."

The pledge extends beyond classrooms, tying into broader NFAA-backed efforts like school renovations with sturdy zinc roofs to withstand rainy seasons, water pumps for clean hydration and youth skills programs in tailoring and basic mechanics.

These initiatives aim to tackle Nimba's high dropout rates often exceeding 30 percent in rural districts due to poverty and empower a generation amid Liberia's push for post-Ebola recovery.

"This is a dream come true," beamed Madam Esther Toe, a widowed farmer clutching her youngest child's hand. "Our kids can now chase books instead of carrying loads," she uttered.

Youth Leader Thomas Wonpoh added, "It's igniting hope in a place where dreams often fade with the harvest."

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If implemented fully, experts say the program could boost enrollment by 50% in Zuatuo District, curbing child labor and fueling local growth.