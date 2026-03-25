Nigeria: Why Plateau, Benue, Others Are Experiencing Power Supply Drop - Jos Disco

Jos Electricity Distribution Plc (JED Plc) has explained that the recent drop in electricity supply being experienced across its franchise states - Plateau State, Bauchi State, Benue State and Gombe State - is due to a significant reduction in power allocation from the national grid.

The company said the development has directly affected the volume of electricity available for distribution to customers within the affected states.

Speaking to newsmen in Jos on Wednesday, the company's spokesperson, Saratu Aliyu Dauda, explained that the situation is largely beyond the control of the distribution company.

According to her, JED Plc can only distribute the electricity it receives from the national grid.

"The reduction in power supply is a result of decreased allocation from the national grid.

As a distribution company, our capacity to supply electricity depends on what is made available to us. We appeal to our customers for understanding during this period," she said.

Dauda further assured customers that the company is engaging relevant stakeholders in the power sector to address the situation and improve supply stability across its areas of operation.

She reiterated JED Plc's commitment to improved service delivery and urged customers to remain patient as efforts are ongoing to enhance power availability across the franchise states.