Liberia Launches Kimberley Process Review to Strengthen Diamond Sector Oversight

Published: March 25, 2026

MONROVIA -- Liberia has launched a high-level review mission under the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS), marking its first comprehensive assessment since 2013 and signaling renewed efforts to strengthen transparency and accountability in the country's diamond sector.

The review, hosted by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, brings together government officials, international experts, and industry stakeholders to evaluate Liberia's compliance with global standards aimed at preventing the trade of conflict diamonds.

Government Welcomes Oversight

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Mines and Energy Minister R. Matenokay Tingban described the mission as both timely and critical, emphasizing Liberia's commitment to reform and international collaboration.

"This visit represents a renewed commitment to transparency and accountability in Liberia's diamond sector," Tingban said.

Deputy Minister for Administration Eudora Blay-Pritchard, delivering opening remarks on behalf of the minister, said the review provides an opportunity to assess progress and identify areas for improvement.

"This mission provides a critical opportunity to evaluate our progress and strengthen our diamond governance systems," she said.

Progress in Diamond Governance

Officials outlined reforms undertaken over the past decade, including strengthened regulatory oversight, improved licensing systems, and enhanced monitoring of diamond production and exports.

Key gains include:

Improved export control mechanisms

Enhanced record-keeping systems

Structured diamond valuation processes

Authorities also reported tighter controls at exit points such as Roberts International Airport and expanded awareness campaigns targeting miners, brokers, and exporters.

Digital Reforms Drive Transparency

Central to Liberia's reform efforts is the modernization of mining administration.

The introduction of the Mining Cadastre Information Management System (MCIMS) in 2010--supported by USAID--enabled better tracking of mining licenses and mineral assets. This was later upgraded in 2013 to the Mining Cadastre Administration System (MCAS), which applies a "first-in, first-assessed" approach to licensing, reducing discretion and strengthening transparency.

Challenges Persist in Artisanal Mining

Despite progress, officials acknowledged ongoing challenges, particularly in the artisanal and small-scale mining sector.

Blay-Pritchard highlighted:

Weak monitoring of informal mining activities

Persistent risks of smuggling and illicit cross-border trade

Limited technical and logistical capacity in remote areas

"The Government of Liberia is fully committed to addressing these issues with urgency and determination," she said, calling for continued international support.

International Delegation Assesses Compliance

Speaking for the Kimberley Process delegation, Alexander Novikov said the mission will assess Liberia's compliance through field observations and stakeholder engagement.

"Our mandate is to see the reality on the ground with our own eyes," Novikov said.

The delegation includes experts from the Central African Republic, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Sierra Leone, alongside representatives of the African Diamond Producers Association and the Diamond Development Initiative.

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Technical Briefings Highlight Gains

Liberian officials delivered detailed presentations on traceability, compliance, and governance reforms.

The Office of Precious Minerals, led by Rebecca Kumba Fallah, provided key insights into improvements in diamond traceability and accountability, while other senior officials outlined advances in licensing and regulatory oversight.

Economic Stakes Remain High

The review comes at a critical time as Liberia seeks to diversify its economy and maximize returns from its natural resources.

Though smaller than iron ore and gold, diamonds remain a vital source of income for rural communities. Officials stressed that improved governance could enhance revenue generation, investor confidence, and community benefits.

"Our vision is to build a diamond sector that is transparent, accountable, and beneficial to all Liberians," Blay-Pritchard said.