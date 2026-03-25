Nigeria: Rangers Leapfrog Rivers United to Top of NPFL

24 March 2026
This Day (Lagos)

Enugu Rangers are the new leaders of the NPFL courtesy of a 2-0 home win over El Kanemi Warriors. The Flying Antelopes' leapfrogged second-placed Rivers United with 54 points from 31 matches.

Rivers United who were expected to regain the top spot of the NPFL on Monday from front runners Nasarawa United, failed in the bid as the Solid Miners whitewashed the Pride of Rivers People 4-1 in Lafia.

River United are stuck on 52 points from same number of matches.

Nasarawa United are now third in the standings with 50 points

Ikorodu City are fourth on the table with 49 points after a thrilling 2-2 draw at bottom team Kun Khalifa.

At the other end of the table, defending champions Remo Stars recorded a big win over Kwara United to move close to safety.

They have 36 points from 31 games, same as Enyimba and Wikki Tourists.

Enyimba fell 2-0 at Kano Pillars to now be flirting with relegation.

There were also home wins for Katsina United and Plateau United at the weekend.

NPFL

(Monday Results)

Abia War 2-1 Tornadoes

Nasarawa 4-1 Rivers Utd

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.