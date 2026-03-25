Nigeria: Galatasaray Announce Osimhen's Successful Surgery

Galatasaray on Monday announced that Victor Osimhen has undergone a successful surgery on a fractured right forearm.

The striker suffered the injury during a UEFA Champions League round of 16 return leg tie at Liverpool.

The media statement by the Turkish champions said the surgery was performed by club doctor Yener Ince at the Maslak Acibadem Hospital.

Osimhen fractured his forearm during Galatasaray's second leg Last 16 Champions League clash with Liverpool in Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Super Eagles striker was initially suspected may be sidelined for up to six weeks after under going surgery to the hand.

Various media outlets quoted top Turkish journalist, Ali Naci Kucuk, as reporting that the Galatasaray striker could be out of action for a month and a half in the event he has to undergo surgery for the fractured right forehand.

Now, Galatasaray believe that Osimhen is likely to feature in the Intercontinental Derby clash with bitter city rivals Fenerbahçe on April 26.