Nigeria: Restoring Monthly Environmental Sanitation As Civic Responsibility to Confront Lagos' Growing Waste Challenge

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy including cabinet members, recently stepped onto the streets of Mushin with broom in hand, leading sanitation workers and residents in a symbolic clean up that underscored the urgency of tackling the mounting waste crisis in Nigeria's commercial capital. The governor's action was not merely ceremonial; it marked the formal re-introduction of the Monthly Environmental Sanitation exercise, a policy designed to restore civic responsibility, strengthen environmental discipline and mobilise residents to confront the growing challenge of dirt and indiscriminate waste disposal across the state. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

On a certain busy Saturday morning at Olosa Bus Stop in Mushin, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu stepped away from the usual confines of governance and into the streets, broom in hand, leading by example in a symbolic clean up exercise that set the tone for a renewed environmental campaign in Africa's largest city.

Flanked by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and members of the State cabinet, the governor joined sanitation workers and residents in clearing refuse and sweeping parts of the neighbourhood. The act was more than ceremonial; it was a visual statement of intent, underscoring a growing urgency to confront the worsening sanitation challenge across Lagos.

It was in that setting that Sanwo Olu made a significant policy announcement, the re-introduction of the Monthly Environmental Sanitation exercise across the state.

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A Return to Structured Sanitation

According to the governor, the sanitation exercise will now hold every last Saturday of the month between 6:30am and 8:30am. Unlike in the past, there will be no restriction of movement, a shift designed to align with legal considerations while still encouraging widespread participation.

However, the absence of movement restrictions does not mean a lack of enforcement. Sanwo-Olu stressed that the exercise would be closely monitored by state officials, with appropriate sanctions imposed on erring neighbourhoods and markets that fail to comply.

"Every last Saturday of the month used to be a moment when citizens across the State would come together to clean their surroundings, their drains and contribute to a healthy environment across the metropolis," the governor said.

"It used to be a collective civic responsibility. Many old residents will remember that the monthly environmental sanitation was voluntarily observed. Today, we are bringing back the era where we will all take collective responsibility for the cleanliness of our environment."

Why The Return Became Necessary

The decision to revive the sanitation exercise is rooted in the visible decline of environmental discipline across the state. From refuse dumped along major roads to blocked drainage systems that worsen flooding, Lagos has, in recent years, struggled with the consequences of rapid urbanisation and inconsistent civic behaviour.

Sanwo-Olu acknowledged that the culture of voluntary environmental responsibility had weakened over time, particularly after the programme was suspended by a previous administration following a court judgement that challenged the legality of movement restrictions during sanitation hours.

"The commitment dropped, following the cancellation of the exercise by previous administration, resulting in haphazard environmental cleanup," he noted.

While reaffirming the state government's respect for the rule of law, the governor explained that the sanitation model had now been reviewed to remove contentious elements, particularly movement restrictions, without abandoning the core objective of collective responsibility.

Environmental Strain

Across Lagos, the signs of environmental strain are difficult to ignore. In many communities, piles of refuse sit at road medians, while drainage channels clogged with plastic waste and debris continue to pose a serious threat, especially during the rainy season.

Markets generate tonnes of waste daily, much of which is improperly disposed of, while some households still resort to dumping refuse in open spaces or gutters rather than using designated waste collection systems.

The result is a cycle of dirt, flooding and public health risks that affects not only the aesthetics of the city but also its functionality and liveability.

Sanwo-Olu did not mince words about the implications."The condition on our streets, markets, drainage channels, and public spaces underscored the need to bring back the monthly sanitation," he said. "Everyone must take responsibilities for the environment that we all share".

"In a city that is as large and dynamic as Lagos, maintaining a clean and healthy environment must be a collective civic duty and responsibility. The residents, whose lives are at risk, must get involved."

The Role of the Environment Ministry

Driving the implementation of this renewed push is the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, led by Commissioner Mr. Tokunbo Wahab. Under his leadership, the ministry has intensified advocacy, enforcement and operational strategies aimed at improving waste management and environmental sustainability.

Wahab described the re introduction of the monthly sanitation as a critical step towards safeguarding public health and ensuring a cleaner future for Lagos.

"The re-introduction of the monthly sanitation is a bold step towards improving the wellbeing of the residents as well as bequeathing a safe, clean and sustainable environment to the coming generation," he said.

He explained that the initiative aligns with the Sanwo-Olu administration's THEMES Plus Agenda, particularly its focus on creating a conducive and liveable environment for residents.

"Government is re introducing the cleaning exercise and residents are encouraged to clean their homes, surroundings, drainages in front of their houses and streets while LAWMA officials would always be on ground to collect the waste and dispose them properly," Wahab added.

Beyond Government Efforts

Despite the state's investment in agencies such as the Lagos Waste Management Authority, which continues to expand its waste collection operations, officials insist that infrastructure alone cannot solve the problem.

The human factor remains central. To this end, Wahab emphasised the importance of behavioural change, urging residents to take ownership of their immediate environment and adopt responsible waste disposal habits.

"One of the goal of the event was to further educate residents on the need to take ownership of their environment and ensure they continually clean their surroundings, dispose waste responsibly and imbibe the culture neatness," he said.

He also warned that the government would not hesitate to enforce compliance where necessary. Communities that choose to defy the directive, he noted, should be mindful of the provisions of the Lagos State 2017 Environmental Protection Law, which provides the legal framework for sanctions against environmental offences.

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Patriotism and Civic Duty

At its core, the renewed sanitation drive is as much about mindset as it is about policy. Lagos, with its sprawling population and economic significance, cannot afford to be overwhelmed by preventable environmental challenges.

The call from government officials is increasingly framed around patriotism and the idea that keeping Lagos clean is not merely a task imposed by authorities but a shared responsibility tied to civic pride and collective wellbeing.

Sanwo-Olu's decision to personally participate in the clean up exercise sends a clear message: leadership is willing to act, but lasting change will depend on whether residents follow suit.

The Road Ahead

The reintroduction of monthly sanitation marks a return to an old practice with renewed urgency. But its success will depend not just on policy announcements or symbolic gestures, but on sustained commitment from both government and citizens.

For Lagosians, the challenge is straightforward but demanding to move beyond indifference and adopt habits that support a cleaner, healthier environment. As the cleanup returns every last Saturday of the month, the bigger question remains whether the culture of cleanliness can extend beyond those two hours and become a daily way of life.

If it does, the impact could be transformative. If it does not, the dirt will remain as a stubborn reminder that the battle for a cleaner Lagos is one that must be fought, and won, collectively.